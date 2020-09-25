 Skip to content
(NBC News)   San Francisco may make working from home mandatory even after COVID-19 is over   (nbcnews.com) divider line
5
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People profiting from the dense urban real estate bubble are sure to fight this ferociously. And probably win.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife's department has been moved to permanent work from home. It'll be a little better when the schools open again, but otherwise sucks for lack of outside human interaction. Even introverts like the occasional hallway chat.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, if rent is going to be the same for an SF apt as it is for a 100 person office space in the rest of "average America" then that figures.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Love the one dude in the article passionately arguing that no one likes wfh. Yeah dude, I was 2 days wfh pre covid and 2 to 3 days is just perfect.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Parking is way easier, and no traffic.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

