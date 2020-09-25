 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   Kentucky Supreme Court says there is such a thing as a speed limit   (wdrb.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So Kentucky is still one huge speed trap? Good to know.


/Fark speed traps
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How farking stupid does a person have to be to think a speed limit on public roadways is unconstitutional, and how does that person become a judge?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tjsands1118: How farking stupid does a person have to be to think a speed limit on public roadways is unconstitutional, and how does that person become a judge?


That's not what she said at all.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No biggie.  The police are busy.  Punch it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Can't drive 55....in a golf cart....

/Took him 18 hours to get to tee 13....
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The case stemmed from a speeding ticket received by Kevin Curry in October 2018, when he was pulled over heading south on Interstate 71 clocked at 93 miles per hour not far from Indian Hills, an area with a posted speed limit of 55."

He sounds rich and white.

"His attorney, Greg Simms didn't complain that the officer's radar was faulty, but rather that Kentucky's speeding laws are 'convoluted' and unclear as to what the speed limit is on a given road in the state."

And entitled.

"In Curry's case, Simms claimed it wasn't possible to know what the proper speed was on the section of I-71 where he was driving. He said he wasn't able to find a state order or local ordinance backing up the 55-mile-per hour sign on a road that by law is supposed to allow speeds 10 miles per hour greater."

You were going 93 mph and you're arguing that the speed limit might have been 65?  You haven't thought about this at all, have you?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's just, like, their opinion man...
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

recombobulator: "In Curry's case, Simms claimed it wasn't possible to know what the proper speed was on the section of I-71 where he was driving. He said he wasn't able to find a state order or local ordinance backing up the 55-mile-per hour sign on a road that by law is supposed to allow speeds 10 miles per hour greater."

You were going 93 mph and you're arguing that the speed limit might have been 65?  You haven't thought about this at all, have you?


Also FTFA: Curry's case was eventually dismissed.
Sounds like they thought about it just enough.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: recombobulator: "In Curry's case, Simms claimed it wasn't possible to know what the proper speed was on the section of I-71 where he was driving. He said he wasn't able to find a state order or local ordinance backing up the 55-mile-per hour sign on a road that by law is supposed to allow speeds 10 miles per hour greater."

You were going 93 mph and you're arguing that the speed limit might have been 65?  You haven't thought about this at all, have you?

Also FTFA: Curry's case was eventually dismissed.
Sounds like they thought about it just enough.


Sure, the judge did, but those quotes were all (according to the article) from the guy's lawyer.  He didn't think it through.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is why smart travelers know better than to even create joinder with the traffic cop in the first place.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apparently people can't get out of Kentucky fast enough.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is no mention of speed limits in the Magna Carta.   See, the attornet should've gone with that, since it always works.   Also, a sovereign citizen is not subject to such nonsense.
 
