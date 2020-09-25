 Skip to content
(Percolately)   Parents defend taking their 6-month-old water skiing, say it's an important life experience that he'll remember for hours
    Stupid, Birthday, Waterskiing, Infant, baby's half birthday, camp of viewers, Mindi Humpherys, Rich's successful performance, Good Morning America  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put the baby in a modern carseat. They are indestructible (and nigh impossible to install). Better than a refrigerator for surviving a nuclear blast.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Put the baby in a modern carseat. They are indestructible (and nigh impossible to install). Better than a refrigerator for surviving a nuclear blast.


And yet, on their expiration date, the whole world seems to think they'll turn to dust. You can't sell them, and charities won't take them. It's like Cash for Clunkers, but forever.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting a baby on water skis is as impressive as this.  And I'm saying it's not impressive at all.
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vaguely recall reading how someplace banned the waterskiing squirrel idiocy, because it was considered cruel/dangerous to the squirrels.  I can only assume that this family is using their child as a squirrel stand in.

/It could have been some tabloid, don't bother fact checking me on this.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Because lawsuits? UV radiation and cars being ovens in the summer and freezers in the winter does a real good job of breaking down petroleum. Like a hard hat, safety glasses, and zipties, something that shatters at any sign of pressure is worthless.

But if you really regret spending 200 dollars on your child's safety and rue the day you can't resell it for 50 bucks, why did you have a child? Do you also not take them to the doctor unless you on state medicare? still buying them clothes they will grow out of? They just poop out all that formula. Sell it as organic fertilizer!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

God told me to skin you alive. I kill children to make their mothers cry.

~ J. Biafra
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If a squirrel can water ski, a baby can water ski.
 
groupthink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think the parents are just trying to cash-in on an accidental death policy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If he drowns, who cares?

It's fun and easy, just make another one.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

How are your airbags?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Awesome! Baby's bounce!

fark the helicopters.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My sister in law and her husband took my nephew on an extended river trip on the Arkansas River when he was about two months old. People are nuts.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Made of kevlar and rusting nitro canisters.

How's your DNA?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Airbags only work once and then are replaced.  They are also designed to survive a literal explosion because that is what inflates the bag fast enough.

Child seats are used over and over.  They move around and have chocolate constantly falling on them.  They are not overly engineered to last years and years in a car.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The couple filmed Rich's successful performance out on the lake and posted it to social media

Because pulling a stunt like having your infant water ski and not post it to social media to totally pointless.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My river-rat parents and their friends did this with us kids back in the '60s. They'd actually harness the baby to them facing forward, as opposed to the squirrel type board this kid was on. They'd do it at every outing until we could learn to ski on our own.

I was born in April of '69, and they got me out there just before Labor Day of that year, so about five months old.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA-"Whether you agree with what we've done for Rich, and what he's accomplished, or not, you can understand how exciting it is to see your child accomplish something."

Yeah, I was pretty excited for my kid when he became the youngest Acapulco cliff diver. I was standing up there and he wanted to try. He was a non-verbal 6 month old but I could tell by all his fussing and squirming that he wanted to give it a try. Now, people say it didn't really count because I threw him but he couldn't even walk yet so there was no way he could have made that leap on his own.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was the baby wearing a leather jacket and did it jump a Baby Shark?
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We bought a GM Love Seat for our first baby.  It was the hot new thing then.  Later on we sold all the baby stuff, and surprise, there's another one coming along.  He got a cardboard box, I think.

Not really, grandma got him a nice Strollee, also the hot thing at the time.
 
Brofar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This seems to be only about the parents wanting attention.
 
