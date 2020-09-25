 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   NOOOOOO. Damn you 2020. GODDAMN YOU TO HELLLLL   (ktla.com) divider line
40
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw the KTLA tag and though "Please do not tell me In & Out filed Chapter 11". Glad to find I was mistaken.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

isamudyson: Saw the KTLA tag and though "Please do not tell me In & Out filed Chapter 11". Glad to find I was mistaken.


people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a second, I thought the Statue of Liberty was buried up to it's neck in sand. Whew
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note from 202:  You are already there.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?

people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?


I honestly can't tell you as the only time I get to enjoy it is when I am in Vegas or L.A., which usually means I am high most of the time anyhow.

/sadly, even being high can't make me like Five Guys
//why no, I didn't order a bag full of greasy fries with my order but thanks?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romancing the Stone bonfire by crashed plane reference goes here

/serious question, would the smoke pollution get you high?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, the Pacific Northwest is about to get really high(er than they already are).
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna be some happy firefighters though.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Romancing the Stone bonfire by crashed plane reference goes here

/serious question, would the smoke pollution get you high?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoke 'em while you got 'em, man!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Romancing the Stone bonfire by crashed plane reference goes here

/serious question, would the smoke pollution get you high?


still being shy of pick and dry, it would be best to wait a bit. dry it out, set it on fire. then Little Debbie.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the ensuing smoke will be alot more pleasant. Maybe it'll help influence the vote?
Look people I'm trying to find the silver lining here.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I am not worried about is my cannabis supply.   I know some of our finest people are working hard to keep the product flowing.

GOD BLESS THEM ALL!

I noticed my dosage has crept up in the last 6 months, to where I now imbibe a daily amount of cannabis that would probably kill a dinosaur.  I would never test that of course, since the remaining live dinosaurs are too precious to experiment on.

Hooray cannabis!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the plot of Cheech and Chong movie.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now it is personal.

Especially for Republicans, because the Marijuana Grow Ops aren't in tony neighbourhoods of San Fran or LA, they're in the Republican Red Counties where the almonds and oranges give way to mountain crops like weed and opium poppies from Afghanistan.

Nobody here but us scoff laws and nativist ground squirrels.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't most of those in the Emerald Triangle guerilla grow ops run by the cartels?
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So everyone's gonna be too high to fight this one considering what's burning.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phew, Betty White is still alive.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1096398​2​/Todays-I-aint-gonna-evacuate-story-is​-brought-to-you-by-Northern-California​s-quasi-legal-weed-farms

I didn't think Fark allowed the same link to be submitted, let alone greened. And within 3 hours of each other. Must be some good weed in Fark Mod HQ.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?

people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?


Hell yes they do.  I know how to get to the closest locations to LAX, SFO, SJC, and SAN, so that I can grab a burger, shake and fries whenever I'm about to fly home from California.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: That's gonna be some happy firefighters though.


BRING IT ON!


where's the Cheetos?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow the smoke is very thick today.....do you have any Doritos?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: whyRpeoplesostupid: isamudyson: Saw the KTLA tag and though "Please do not tell me In & Out filed Chapter 11". Glad to find I was mistaken.

people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?

I honestly can't tell you as the only time I get to enjoy it is when I am in Vegas or L.A., which usually means I am high most of the time anyhow.

/sadly, even being high can't make me like Five Guys
//why no, I didn't order a bag full of greasy fries with my order but thanks?


Whoah  whoah whoah! Slow your roll mister! The 5 guys everything Burger is totes delish. And the jalapeños and mushrooms! Where you get that? Nowhere mother farker
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comes from kicking the forestry management can further down the road...  spilt milk and all of that...
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, man. Just stand outside and breathe. Free smoke.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Midwest says "aww yeaaah!!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Romancing the Stone bonfire by crashed plane reference goes here

/serious question, would the smoke pollution get you high?



If you're actively fighting the fire.  Had quite a few folks fill out exposure reports for that.  It was amazing how long after the fire they were still being exposed. Repeatedly and often.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Whoah  whoah whoah! Slow your roll mister! The 5 guys everything Burger is totes delish. And the jalapeños and mushrooms! Where you get that? Nowhere mother farker

people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?

I honestly can't tell you as the only time I get to enjoy it is when I am in Vegas or L.A., which usually means I am high most of the time anyhow.

/sadly, even being high can't make me like Five Guys
//why no, I didn't order a bag full of greasy fries with my order but thanks?

Whoah  whoah whoah! Slow your roll mister! The 5 guys everything Burger is totes delish. And the jalapeños and mushrooms! Where you get that? Nowhere mother farker


And unlimited peanuts while waiting. Again.  Where else? Nowhere god farking dammit
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How the hell do you stop a crop from burning?

And they had better have some money in the bank to deal with this, since they're self-insured.

No excuses.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
chill out, dude
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Extreme Firefighter Recruitment.
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I WILL fight fires for free weed. I'm In Nebraska, pick me up.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This isn't near any of the vineyards that are getting their grapes smoked by the fires, is it?
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Whoah  whoah whoah! Slow your roll mister! The 5 guys everything Burger is totes delish. And the jalapeños and mushrooms! Where you get that? Nowhere mother farker

people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?

I honestly can't tell you as the only time I get to enjoy it is when I am in Vegas or L.A., which usually means I am high most of the time anyhow.

/sadly, even being high can't make me like Five Guys
//why no, I didn't order a bag full of greasy fries with my order but thanks?

Whoah  whoah whoah! Slow your roll mister! The 5 guys everything Burger is totes delish. And the jalapeños and mushrooms! Where you get that? Nowhere mother farker


Did someone say mushrooms?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: https://www.fark.com/comments/1096398​2​/Todays-I-aint-gonna-evacuate-story-is​-brought-to-you-by-Northern-California​s-quasi-legal-weed-farms

I didn't think Fark allowed the same link to be submitted, let alone greened. And within 3 hours of each other. Must be some good weed in Fark Mod HQ.


Compare the participants.  Want to guess why they don't recall commenting in the thread 3 hours ago?
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'll get over it, Submitter.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PlusCestLaMeme: Did someone say mushrooms?

people don't really eat there when they're not high do they?

I honestly can't tell you as the only time I get to enjoy it is when I am in Vegas or L.A., which usually means I am high most of the time anyhow.

/sadly, even being high can't make me like Five Guys
//why no, I didn't order a bag full of greasy fries with my order but thanks?

Whoah  whoah whoah! Slow your roll mister! The 5 guys everything Burger is totes delish. And the jalapeños and mushrooms! Where you get that? Nowhere mother farker

Did someone say mushrooms?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yup
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: https://www.fark.com/comments/1096398​2​/Todays-I-aint-gonna-evacuate-story-is​-brought-to-you-by-Northern-California​s-quasi-legal-weed-farms

I didn't think Fark allowed the same link to be submitted, let alone greened. And within 3 hours of each other. Must be some good weed in Fark Mod HQ.


thank you, I was going to say I thought I heard about this story from another source, and it talked about the Hmong.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
