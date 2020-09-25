 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   This Porsche club outing either went really bad or really great depending on how you feel about Porche drivers   (kdvr.com) divider line
    Colorado, Miles per hour, group of Porsche drivers, CSP Troop 1E, Front Range Urban Corridor, specific models, United States, Speed limit  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
8 Porsche's and two Mccans
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry/not sorry, a Cayman S is one of my dream cars.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this scenario, you can be pro-Porsche owner or pro-police.

Interesting take on the trolley problem.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once when I was stranded in the rain while hitchhiking in England a Porsche splashed me severely on the roadside.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job for the CSP. Freaking idiots, find a track.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: Good job for the CSP. Freaking idiots, find a track.


It's too bad they let them keep their cars, 80+ in a 40 in a group would qualify as street racing in most jurisdictions, with confiscation of vehicle one of the usual available punishments.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Once when I was stranded in the rain while hitchhiking in England a Porsche splashed me severely on the roadside.


I hope your roadside is ok!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The station wagon is for the picnic lunch?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so how the heck do you know to pull over if it's a single officer?  I've never been pulled over in a speeding-group so I have no idea what makes a pack of 10 cars pull over. I guess they were all doing it on purpose.

But if an officer tried that on the loop around St Louis he'd be lucky to get 2 cars to stop.  I've seen him slow one down. The others all ignore him.  He just has to pick one.

So how does he get 10 to stop?  Very curious.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, we like cops now?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Good job for the CSP. Freaking idiots, find a track.


It won't end well for them on a track either.

I take my 2016 Mustang GT performance pack out to the road course for Porsche and BMW club track days.

Nothing is better than passing a dentist who can't drive his brand new GT3 worth a damn on a track in my "lowly" Mustang.
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should have put the pedal to the metal and bounced on the devil.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrparks: In this scenario, you can be pro-Porsche owner or pro-police.

Interesting take on the trolley problem.


Cops let them off too easy. Should have been a reckless endangerment charge for going that fast. Probably some friends of the chief. I found a way to be against both of them, LOL.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

robodog: ShamanGator: Good job for the CSP. Freaking idiots, find a track.

It's too bad they let them keep their cars, 80+ in a 40 in a group would qualify as street racing in most jurisdictions, with confiscation of vehicle one of the usual available punishments.


Difficulty: not black
 
Quadlok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robodog: ShamanGator: Good job for the CSP. Freaking idiots, find a track.

It's too bad they let them keep their cars, 80+ in a 40 in a group would qualify as street racing in most jurisdictions, with confiscation of vehicle one of the usual available punishments.


Never driven in Colorado, but assuming it's anything like Washington/Oregon/California, I'm willing to bet that 40 mph speed limit has precisely nothing to do with the maximum safe speed of the road. You only see rural roads with limits that low if they've been legally designated as "scenic byways" or similar. So as long as there weren't blind corners they were taking at speed that might have a puttering RV on the other side it was likely no more dangerous than doing 80 on the interstate, which let's be honest, everyone does.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I look at the picture and I wonder why the 40 mile an hour speed limit
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oddly, I've never been pulled over in my Porsche.  My old 1967 Mercedes?  All the time.  My turbocharged Mustang?  Constantly.  Never in my Porsche.  It doesn't really matter how fast I'm going.

Heck, there was one time in Baltimore when my brother and I took a wrong turn into some shady district, and there were two police cruisers blocking most of the road with their lights on .  I waited for a bit for them to get out of the way, but they didn't, so I carefully drove between them.  Afterwards my brother started laughing hysterically... I'm like what's going on, and he told me that was a DUI checkpoint.  And then I remembered, yeah the police were looking at me kind of funny, but they just... watched and did nothing, as I squeezed right through.

Porsches are like law-free cars, is what I'm saying.  The normal rules just don't seem to apply.  You can even drive through the rain with the top down without getting wet... you just go faster, and the rain goes around.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrparks: In this scenario, you can be pro-Porsche owner or pro-police.

Interesting take on the trolley problem.


A two-year-old's solution to the trolley problem
Youtube -N_RZJUAQY4
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Quadlok: robodog: ShamanGator: Good job for the CSP. Freaking idiots, find a track.

It's too bad they let them keep their cars, 80+ in a 40 in a group would qualify as street racing in most jurisdictions, with confiscation of vehicle one of the usual available punishments.

Never driven in Colorado, but assuming it's anything like Washington/Oregon/California, I'm willing to bet that 40 mph speed limit has precisely nothing to do with the maximum safe speed of the road. You only see rural roads with limits that low if they've been legally designated as "scenic byways" or similar. So as long as there weren't blind corners they were taking at speed that might have a puttering RV on the other side it was likely no more dangerous than doing 80 on the interstate, which let's be honest, everyone does.


That is very much the case here in Colorado.  Lots of scenic byways and fun curvy mountain roads and nothing more fun than my Boxster for a morning run.  It's pretty easy to double the speed limit and still be safe.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aungen: Ok, so how the heck do you know to pull over if it's a single officer?


Get the call on the radio, park to block the travel lanes of the highway that is one lane and a shoulder in each direction, and let them come to you because there are no exits.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrparks: In this scenario, you can be pro-Porsche owner or pro-police.

Interesting take on the trolley problem.


or you can be pro traffic cameras and not waste time an valuable resources on tickets that are gonna get contested anyway
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Headline says: This Porsche club outing either went really bad or really great depending on how you feel about Porche drivers

Is "Porche" supposed to mean "porch"? Because then I'd see the joke. I think.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: 8 Porsche's and two Mccans


What's wrong with the Macan?

Some people don't like bigger SUVs. You can trick out Macans and make them just as expensive as any other Porsche (well not quite, but expensive nonetheless).
 
BHK
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The roar down my country road every so often, so I don't feel bad for them. They and people on loud motorcycles don't give a shiat for anyone else.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Quadlok: robodog: ShamanGator: Good job for the CSP. Freaking idiots, find a track.

It's too bad they let them keep their cars, 80+ in a 40 in a group would qualify as street racing in most jurisdictions, with confiscation of vehicle one of the usual available punishments.

Never driven in Colorado, but assuming it's anything like Washington/Oregon/California, I'm willing to bet that 40 mph speed limit has precisely nothing to do with the maximum safe speed of the road. You only see rural roads with limits that low if they've been legally designated as "scenic byways" or similar. So as long as there weren't blind corners they were taking at speed that might have a puttering RV on the other side it was likely no more dangerous than doing 80 on the interstate, which let's be honest, everyone does.


This is where they got pulled over according to the ticket, sight lines are a few hundred feet, WAY too low to be going 80+.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/JLn5RRc9yurcH​Z​41A
 
