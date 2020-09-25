 Skip to content
Minnesota "Nice"   (kstp.com)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to Huff, CASPER teams with people of color were subjected to racial slurs while in the field.

"We know people are hurting and frustrated. We also know some people disagree with various government policies and approaches, but there is a difference between disagreeing with a policy and taking out frustrations on a public health worker who is trying to do their job and help the community as best they can," Huff said.

That's not it, this is the new "Nazi Trump America" that you can only see if you're black. It is worse than the 1960's in my opinion.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's how Sovereign Citizens and Checkpoint Charlies get shot in the face.
No badge? Fark you, GTF outta the way.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone who's spent any time in MN could tell you this is emblematic of Minnesota Nice.

Wisconsin, STFU, because you're worse.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a lot of people in this country are horrible assholes.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Today is repeat day on fark apparently.

/Today is repeat day on fark apparently.
//Today is repeat day on fark apparently.
///Today is repeat day on fark apparently.
 
flyinglizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The heart of trump* country.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
According to Huff, CASPER teams with people of color were subjected to racial slurs while in the field.

Huff also reported an incident in Eitzen on Sept. 15 where a CASPER team was surrounded by three men, one of whom was armed. During the incident, the three men refused to accept their identification as public health workers.

View Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone said they have great genes up there...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
johnny queso: Republicans a lot of people in this country are horrible assholes.

\Fixed


\Fixed
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These 80s remakes are getting a little convoluted....
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant North.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, scratch Lutherans as actually being Christian, too.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Anyone who's spent any time in MN could tell you this is emblematic of Minnesota Nice.

Wisconsin, STFU, because you're worse.

Wisconsin, STFU, because you're worse.


i felt the same about my time in new orleans.
southern hospitality is a smile while judging and taking notes on all of the shiat to be talked about you in your absence.

that being said, new orleans hospitality is a whole 'nother thing.
i miss that farked up town.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I knew MN was farked up when I spent a week there last fall for a wedding. The only hot sauce I saw in the entire damned state was some Heinz "taco sauce". You can't trust people like that.
 
flyinglizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JesseL: I knew MN was farked up when I spent a week there last fall for a wedding. The only hot sauce I saw in the entire damned state was some Heinz "taco sauce". You can't trust people like that.

Ketchup is a spice here.


Ketchup is a spice here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How about body cams for all?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flyinglizard: JesseL: I knew MN was farked up when I spent a week there last fall for a wedding. The only hot sauce I saw in the entire damned state was some Heinz "taco sauce". You can't trust people like that.

Ketchup is a spice here.

It puts ketchup on the lutefisk.

Ketchup is a spice here.


It puts ketchup on the lutefisk.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: According to Huff, CASPER teams with people of color were subjected to racial slurs while in the field.

"We know people are hurting and frustrated. We also know some people disagree with various government policies and approaches, but there is a difference between disagreeing with a policy and taking out frustrations on a public health worker who is trying to do their job and help the community as best they can," Huff said.

That's not it, this is the new "Nazi Trump America" that you can only see if you're black. It is worse than the 1960's in my opinion.


At least the BLM movement has no real high-profile 'leaders' like MLK or Malcolm X.for the scumbags to assassinate. Although they did assassinate that guy who defended himself against a Nazi, so you can't say they aren't trying.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TylerParry: flyinglizard: JesseL: I knew MN was farked up when I spent a week there last fall for a wedding. The only hot sauce I saw in the entire damned state was some Heinz "taco sauce". You can't trust people like that.

Ketchup is a spice here.

It puts ketchup on the lutefisk.


can't spell paul michael stephani without the word hotdish.

/sort of
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Most of Minnesota is populated by red-necks, the only reason Minnesota was solidly "blue" for so long was because the mine unions in the Arrow Head.

As is stands now the Dems are close to losing them like they did in the rust belt as their conservatism now out-weights the dangers keeping anti-union Republicans in office.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unfortunately I don't think it's just Minnesota. This is what happens when you have a a group of people in the government who are actively turning people against each other, against science, and against logic & reason.
Conspiracies are real now. The media lies. Bill Gates eats babies.

It's only going to get worse....
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: According to Huff, CASPER teams with people of color were subjected to racial slurs while in the field.

"We know people are hurting and frustrated. We also know some people disagree with various government policies and approaches, but there is a difference between disagreeing with a policy and taking out frustrations on a public health worker who is trying to do their job and help the community as best they can," Huff said.

That's not it, this is the new "Nazi Trump America" that you can only see if you're black. It is worse than the 1960's in my opinion.


Perhaps these rednecks assumed that a team with the name Casper would be a bit more pale?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Would crew-served weapons behind sandbags be a good deterrent against the Ya'll Qaida idiots who are showing up armed?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The CDC surveyor is a ***BONG***

better article
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sidailurch: Unfortunately I don't think it's just Minnesota. This is what happens when you have a a group of people in the government who are actively turning people against each other, against science, and against logic & reason.
Conspiracies are real now. The media lies. Bill Gates eats babies.

It's only going to get worse....


So go to Bill for a good Insta-pot recipe?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AintNoAmoeba: Lambskincoat: According to Huff, CASPER teams with people of color were subjected to racial slurs while in the field.

"We know people are hurting and frustrated. We also know some people disagree with various government policies and approaches, but there is a difference between disagreeing with a policy and taking out frustrations on a public health worker who is trying to do their job and help the community as best they can," Huff said.

That's not it, this is the new "Nazi Trump America" that you can only see if you're black. It is worse than the 1960's in my opinion.

Perhaps these rednecks assumed that a team with the name Casper would be a bit more pale?


Casper, ghost, another word for ghost is spook......I'm surprised there's no outrage about THAT
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Lambskincoat: According to Huff, CASPER teams with people of color were subjected to racial slurs while in the field.

"We know people are hurting and frustrated. We also know some people disagree with various government policies and approaches, but there is a difference between disagreeing with a policy and taking out frustrations on a public health worker who is trying to do their job and help the community as best they can," Huff said.

That's not it, this is the new "Nazi Trump America" that you can only see if you're black. It is worse than the 1960's in my opinion.

At least the BLM movement has no real high-profile 'leaders' like MLK or Malcolm X.for the scumbags to assassinate. Although they did assassinate that guy who defended himself against a Nazi, so you can't say they aren't trying.


Malcolm X wasn't assassinated by the rednecks, but rather by the NoI double crossing him.

Come to think of it, those MAGA types would be afraid to cross Malcolm X back in the day - after all, he believed in the second amendment, carried a gun, the whole nine yards. BLM and other liberal minded groups don't have that mentality.
 
korkoros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anybody who has ever moved to Minnesota from somewhere else will confirm that "Minnesota Nice" is absolutely not a compliment.
 
Famishus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow. I went to high school with Dan Huff. Had no idea where he'd ended up. Neat.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the scene in Roots: The Next Generation where Henry Fonda has a heart attack in the street and dies even though there is a qualified doctor who could have saved him.

Spoiler: the doctor was black and a group of white racists refused to allow him to help.

Let me know if my memory of this is correct.
 
Focks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Minnesota is a solid Democrat state. Minnesota nice was an advertising slogan years ago that some people still remember. I never heard of it until I moved here in 2007. I think if you canvas an area long enough, you will encounter hateful people. They are part of our society.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny queso: a lot of people in this country are horrible assholes.


??????
I'm sorry why does anyone and I mean literally anyone think they have a right to come to someone else's house???????????
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Make Racists Scared Again
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JesseL: I knew MN was farked up when I spent a week there last fall for a wedding. The only hot sauce I saw in the entire damned state was some Heinz "taco sauce". You can't trust people like that.

HEY!

We have those little Fire sauce packets from Taco Bell too, ya know!


HEY!

We have those little Fire sauce packets from Taco Bell too, ya know!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This article is lacking a location. My bets are literally any western part of the state. Though this smells like Bemidji behavior too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: According to Huff, CASPER teams with people of color were subjected to racial slurs while in the field.

Huff also reported an incident in Eitzen on Sept. 15 where a CASPER team was surrounded by three men, one of whom was armed. During the incident, the three men refused to accept their identification as public health workers.

[Fark user image image 640x344]


As someone with an awkwardly pronounced name which enter my phone numbers after they disallowed nicknames I can sort of empathize

But at the end of the day maybe companies should be more understanding and not hold employees accountable and also send employees to communities they are going to accept them???
But apparently when employees just have to suffer
And the general public is just at fault because they're suspicious
seems like everyone screwed in this situation because again the people with the money don't care
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: johnny queso: a lot of people in this country are horrible assholes.

??????
I'm sorry why does anyone and I mean literally anyone think they have a right to come to someone else's house???????????


and some teenagers pretend to be, on the internet.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the same newsfeed reports that all schools in Minnesota are being shut down by official mandate because of COVID.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordJiro: At least the BLM movement has no real high-profile 'leaders' like MLK or Malcolm X.for the scumbags to assassinate. Although they did assassinate that guy who defended himself against a Nazi, so you can't say they aren't trying.


But Twitter said there is a BLM CEO who actively consorts with the head red dragon in China (who is a communist fascist) and his army atheist devil worshiper army of vegan baby eaters.  Scott Adams said that Antifa conspired with Hitler to start WWII.

The second sentence above is literally true, BTW.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

korkoros: Anybody who has ever moved to Minnesota from somewhere else will confirm that "Minnesota Nice" is absolutely not a compliment.


It's passive aggressiveness cloaked as polite behavior.

Very much a remnant of the Scandinavian heritage of the state, and something that infects everyone born here, no matter their ancestry.

https://blogs.mprnews.org/cities/2012​/​03/minnesota-not-welcoming-blame-the-s​candinavians/
 
