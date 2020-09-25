 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Philadelphia)   Man continues to deny he used a drone to drop bombs on his ex's yard, not a euphemism, sentenced to five years in prison   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Pennsylvania, Jason Muzzicato, numerous guns, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, ex-girlfriend's home, Weapon, federal prosecutors, Northampton County man  
•       •       •

41 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2020 at 1:53 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
According to the ex-wife's complaint:
The Gap Band - You Dropped A Bomb On Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 17lkdqoLt44
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Assassination by drone with enough explosives that the drone doesnt exist anymore would be quite hard to figure out who did the attack.

Good thing most terrorists are stupid.

Thing is, our luck wont last.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course it had to happen in a place called Bangor.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: Of course it had to happen in a place called Bangor.


Damn near killed her.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.