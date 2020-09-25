 Skip to content
(Axios) DeSantis says fark it, let everything open back up.
89
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Florida.
This may help Biden win the state though, so go ahead and start coughing on each other.
The mask-less ones are usually Republican.
Less of them equals a Biden win.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should call my mom and tell her i love her.

This does not seem particularly smart.. but, hey... Florida.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just swell.  Been doing isolation since mid February for myself because I care for my sick mom (just started hospice last week, as well).  This just prolongs the pain for me.

Hope your mom stays safe, NewportBarGuy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Just swell.  Been doing isolation since mid February for myself because I care for my sick mom (just started hospice last week, as well).  This just prolongs the pain for me.

Hope your mom stays safe, NewportBarGuy.


Thanks, man... I'm sorry about yours... she's lucky to have you and I just hope things go as smoothly as possible for you both. Need anything, just shout. Please.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Diogenes: Just swell.  Been doing isolation since mid February for myself because I care for my sick mom (just started hospice last week, as well).  This just prolongs the pain for me.

Hope your mom stays safe, NewportBarGuy.

Thanks, man... I'm sorry about yours... she's lucky to have you and I just hope things go as smoothly as possible for you both. Need anything, just shout. Please.


Surely will!  And thanks.  Yeah, this would be ugly even without COVID and living in this weird-ass state.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would you rather listen to about an epidemic: a good Christian governor that has prayed for direction or a greedy scientist getting rich off public funds just saying what the deep state tells him to say?

The scientist, of course. Don't be stupid.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That son of a biatch. We're still having 100-200 people farking die every day.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a piece of sh*t.

It looks like, from the data, that Florida has the second highest number of cases per capita than any other state.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We might need a Florida wall
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did idiots create this death cult or did this death cult create idiots?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last ditch effort to get as many voters as sick as possible? I genuinely don't understand Florida. Get help.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, just because something is open doesn't mean you have to go there.
Hope a lot of people realize this.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On election day, I'm hoping there'll be at least one article covering a Trump supporter that couldn't vote because they're in the hospital from going out to every bar and licking all of their door knobs. If we can get that, then this will have all been worth it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember:
The number of cases has been dropping*
The number of deaths has been dropping**
Everything is fine***


* Because testing has been limited
** Because the state doesn't certify deaths as COVID-19 unless there's no other possible cause.
*** For values of fine that are only valid in Florida
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What an asshole. The stupidity is breathtaking. All to lick dumps taint.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stunningly stupid.

Hey kids, glad you enjoyed Disney World!  There'll be no Christmas this year because mommy's in intensive care and daddy needs to save money for hospital bills.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He also dropped a strong hint that Disney World should let more people in.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trump's close buddy, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is doing the same thing. Right after a spike in cases was announced.

Covid was designed to wipe out people of color. Right before election time.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Stunningly stupid.

Hey kids, glad you enjoyed Disney World!  There'll be no Christmas this year because mommy's in intensive care and daddy needs to save money for hospital bills.


But you've gotta think about the ecooonooomyyyy!

Just think of how poor ol' Disney must be hurting, now that they're going to be stockpiling all those unsellable blurays of Mulan!
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bdub77: What a piece of sh*t.

It looks like, from the data, that Florida has the second highest number of cases per capita than any other state.


Yeah, but that sweet tourist money won't print itself.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
with all the lockdowns and the numbers seem to always go up...

GO OUTSIDE AND PLAY, like some of us did as kids, just might work better.

/as kids myself and siblings were usually outside and almost never sick.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Heh, made me think of this.

fark Everything, We're Doing Five Blades
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mofa: Did idiots create this death cult or did this death cult create idiots?


Mutually Assured Stupidity.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dumski: What an asshole. The stupidity is breathtaking. All to lick dumps taint.


You would think he would have learned by now that everything Trump touches dies, even if he just touches you with his taint. Well especially with that probably.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At the current level of knowledge about this disease, I am staying out of restaurants. I love restaurants and would like to go back as soon as it is safe. In order to do this, I need guidance from trustworthy authorities. This action by the Florida governor does not build trust. It will be a long time before I go back to Florida.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Alternative headline: Stupid asshole needlessly condemns residents of his state to painful, lonely deaths.

I just can't. What do we even do at this point? Entirely too many people in this country are so, so willfully farking moronic. As a country we have one of the worst per capita Covid-19 death rates in the world. As a state, Florida just moved up to 11th worst out of 50 in per capita deaths. Despite that, Republicans are still pushing to re-open everything because apparently fark it, who cares how many people die? Most of the people dying are old and/or black anyway, so it's fine or something.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WTP 2: with all the lockdowns and the numbers seem to always go up...

GO OUTSIDE AND PLAY, like some of us did as kids, just might work better.

/as kids myself and siblings were usually outside and almost never sick.


So the cure for covid is fresh farking air? Get the fark outta here.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: RIP Florida.
This may help Biden win the state though, so go ahead and start coughing on each other.
The mask-less ones are usually Republican.
Less of them equals a Biden win.


this doesn't help people who wear masks, but have to be around that group.

like, you know, at the everywhere outside you go to run errands
 
Artist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like the Florida tag needs some spiffin' up-how about lots 'n lots of them itty, bitty COVIDS? 'Cause, Florida is now officially God's Waiting Room, writ very, very large.
The stupid is simply staggering. I hope that Cuomo will re-instate the ban of travelers from Florida. As well as any other state concerned with Florida's super spreading the COVID virus cooties.
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I really don't care what Floriduh does or doesn't do.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Believe it or not National Review put out a new column called "Where Does Rich Lowry Go to Get His Apology" to claim vindication that DeSantis has handled things far better than Cuomo (which, full disclosure: fark that guy) and the media needs to finally admit DeSantis has handled this well the whole time.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: At the current level of knowledge about this disease, I am staying out of restaurants. I love restaurants and would like to go back as soon as it is safe. In order to do this, I need guidance from trustworthy authorities. This action by the Florida governor does not build trust. It will be a long time before I go back to Florida.


It'll be a long time before I go back to Florida too and I live here.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

borg: I really don't care what Floriduh does or doesn't do.


we get it; you have the same respect for life as trump.  go somewhere else.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I should call my mom and tell her i love her.

This does not seem particularly smart.. but, hey...  floridaAmerica

FTFY
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Florida is going to Florida so they might as well Florida
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I should call my mom and tell her i love her.

This does not seem particularly smart.. but, hey... Florida.


Tell her I do too.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Jack Sabbath: Stunningly stupid.

Hey kids, glad you enjoyed Disney World!  There'll be no Christmas this year because mommy's in intensive care and daddy needs to save money for hospital bills.

But you've gotta think about the ecooonooomyyyy!

Just think of how poor ol' Disney must be hurting, now that they're going to be stockpiling all those unsellable blurays of Mulan!


I wonder what the reaction from all the theme parks are going to be if the number of vacationers, especially foreign ones, drops severely because no one wants to go to a disease-ridden hell hole
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thankfully all my friends and family seem to be content with hiding in their farking houses and will probably continue to do so, but man what I wouldn't give to just kick DeSantis right in his farking balls because I'll be damned if it doesn't feel like he's actively and purposely trying to hurt and/or kill them.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're just gonna go with number 8 today. *sips tea in front of window*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mofa: Did idiots create this death cult or did this death cult create idiots?


somebody had to start it, but baseless fears fill the pews.
 
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Welp, the wife and I both have colds so I think it's good that we go to a packed restaurant and start coughing up the place.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oldweasel: MattytheMouse: Jack Sabbath: Stunningly stupid.

Hey kids, glad you enjoyed Disney World!  There'll be no Christmas this year because mommy's in intensive care and daddy needs to save money for hospital bills.

But you've gotta think about the ecooonooomyyyy!

Just think of how poor ol' Disney must be hurting, now that they're going to be stockpiling all those unsellable blurays of Mulan!

I wonder what the reaction from all the theme parks are going to be if the number of vacationers, especially foreign ones, drops severely because no one wants to go to a disease-ridden hell hole


It hasn't stopped them before from visiting us, so why should it now?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He also dropped a strong hint that Disney World should let more people in.


Hell yeah! I want to ride COVID Mountain and Pirates of the Coronavirus. And don't forget the Nurse White and the Seven Dwarfs: Sneezy, Coughy, Weezy, Sickly, Phlemmy, Barfy, and Shivers.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know who's a bigger farking moron: Dotard 45 or Ronnie Wannabe.....

I won't be shocked or saddened if Covid-19 contracts the Donnie & Ronnie syndrome..

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

He doesn't care.....

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

He hates public education.....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Why should we risk our health and lives for this...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, where's the 'never forget' brigade this time? From 9/11?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trik: Well, just because something is open doesn't mean you have to go there.


Sure, but here in Indiana our governor just used the fact that he's re-opened everything as justification for being one of only four states without no excuse absentee voting in November. A journalist questioned him about it this week and his response was that since we can go to bars, restaurants, etc. in person, we can certainly go vote in person.

This farkhead is the one who said we could go to these places during a pandemic, plus now they can operate at full capacity, and he has the unmitigated gall to use his own ill-advised reopening of everything to justify forcing people to go in person if they want to exercise their right to vote.

/ also when their government says it's safe to do something, many people think it's safe to do something
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like all of our dumbest states are just lining up for mass suicides.

QUESTION: Why stop them?
 
