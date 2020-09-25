 Skip to content
(UPI)   With less noise during lockdown, Bay Area sparrows sang 'sexier' songs - mostly Barry White and Prince numbers, with some Timberlake mixed in for the younger chicks   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Marin County, California, San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge, Golden Gate, California, research team, San Francisco Bay Area, California State Route 1  
invictus2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead: Barry White (2 Videos)
Youtube LipCKYsZLXk
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sweat, baby, sweat, baby sex is a Texas drought. me and you do the kind of stuff that only Prince would sing about

/ Yeah, not mammals
// discovery channel
/// classic version
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sexy songstress sings in San Francisco

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
