(KUTV Utah)   Today's "I ain't gonna evacuate" story is brought to you by Northern California's quasi-legal weed farms   (kutv.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2020 at 2:21 PM



Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that fellas....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't afraid of no rolly coaster
 
TUFAschistEH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, good luck with that. Here's a link to a related story from a local blogger whom the growers consider some kind of hero:

https://kymkemp.com/2020/09/25/when-w​i​ldfire-meets-cannabis-a-story-from-the​-wildland/

Admittedly I check out the site frequently. I do think some of the "reporting" is biased in favor of the "farmers" being persecuted members of the community who are only trying to make a living.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor, poor towns downwind...
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Think of the meth labs! Oh, wait, those are in the foothils, nevermind.
 
TUFAschistEH [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I should add I've lived in Humboldt County for 30 years and I do smoke the herb. The grower culture here is like Tegridy Farms in many ways
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When the fire gets close enough they'll run if they have anywhere left to run to.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: Yup, good luck with that. Here's a link to a related story from a local blogger whom the growers consider some kind of hero:

https://kymkemp.com/2020/09/25/when-wi​ldfire-meets-cannabis-a-story-from-the​-wildland/

Admittedly I check out the site frequently. I do think some of the "reporting" is biased in favor of the "farmers" being persecuted members of the community who are only trying to make a living.


She better plan on processing that crop for purified extract.
Smoke ruins bud as surely as it does wine grapes.
That weed is going to taste like powdered smoke you would put on cheap barbecue.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is Canniabis legal in the US?  Last I checked CA was part of the US.  I say on election day, instead of voting we all just scrawl across the ballot "I vote CA leaves the union".  The Cannabis will be legal in CA, since it won't be part of the racist nation of USA.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If they run, their neighbors will steal their crops.

//there's always that one guy who just can't let everyone else just be.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Is Canniabis legal in the US?  Last I checked CA was part of the US.  I say on election day, instead of voting we all just scrawl across the ballot "I vote CA leaves the union".  The Cannabis will be legal in CA, since it won't be part of the racist nation of USA.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Is Canniabis legal in the US?  Last I checked CA was part of the US.  I say on election day, instead of voting we all just scrawl across the ballot "I vote CA leaves the union".  The Cannabis will be legal in CA, since it won't be part of the racist nation of USA.


CA is a microcosm of the US.  It has its deep-south, its white-supremacist northwest (north-east for us), and so on.

Nothing will _really_ change..
 
