(YouTube) NewsFlash RON PAUL has what looks like a stroke while live streaming   (youtube.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


Hopefully nothing serious, though..
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone have a real source?
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess calling it a "livestream" is a bit presumptuous, eh?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he finally throw up when he realized nazis were submitting to his newsletter?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Return of the Neighbor: This time, like last time, it's personal.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So basically, he peed in his pants?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope that rat on his head is okay.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His diaper got full?
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So this is Dad right?  Thoughts and prayers, crazy old man.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not Rand? *kicks dirt*
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like a stroke to me:

https://twitter.com/ErgoMoxie/status/​1​309547013730496512

Or he is having one of those cluster migraines like Serene Branson did.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seen the video. It looks seriously bad.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's not Rand? *kicks dirt*


This, everybody wants his son to croak first, for the good of the country.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RON PAUL suddenly realized what an asshole his son is.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dangit, Ron and not Rand.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if he already voted?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Similar to "Well a very very heavay uh...heavay...duh...burtation tonight. We had a very darist darison. Bite, let's go ahead and terish tazen low shklibet that had the pep."
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Looks like a stroke to me:

https://twitter.com/ErgoMoxie/status/1​309547013730496512

Or he is having one of those cluster migraines like Serene Branson did.


Yeah, that looked like a stroke.
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [media0.giphy.com image 300x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Hopefully nothing serious, though..


Speak for yourself.
There's a very specific layer of hell for Hypocrites.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anyone have a real source?


https://streamable.com/se4oa8

raw video
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't help him, libertarian doctors are self-sufficient!
 
snowshovel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: RON PAUL suddenly realized what an asshole his son is.


It's posts like this that make all the elderly vote republican.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Video. It looks bad.
Ron Paul appears to suffer stroke
Youtube kVH0mzyuQd4
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This Is Bold Text: I guess calling it a "livestream" is a bit presumptuous, eh?


Afterlife stream?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Very interesting, did one of his burning crosses tip over and fall on him?  With the greatest respect, I hope he's alright.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iToad: Seen the video. It looks seriously bad.


It does. And it was sad to watch.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was bad.  Hopefully they got to him on time so he doesn't permanently lose his functions
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He really shouldn't do that while streaming.


*puts hand to ear*


Oh.  The other kind of stroke.  Never mind.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I feel kinda bad. I don't think Ron is evil, so much as he is... a dumbass. Whatever happens, I hope he is not in any discomfort.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On the one hand, it's not Rand. On the other, he's still a libertarian, so . . . mixed feelings about this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
God smote the wrong Paul!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That did not look good.
 
thiefofdreams [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We might disagree politically but I wish him a speedy recovery.

Having a father that suffered a minor stroke and knowing how bad that is to manage I feel foe his family.

We might disagree politically but I am not going to celebrate his suffering.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Return of the Neighbor: This time, like last time, it's personal.


WRONG PAUL!
 
docsigma
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
h*ck yeah
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NOW DO TRUMP!!!!
 
fngoofy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I could tell this wasn't a snarky headline, and that it was real (the "News" tag helped.)
But for one, brief moment, I thought it was Rand...
I am now unhappy.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Video. It looks bad.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kVH0mzyu​Qd4]


Yeah, that looks really bad.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
indifferentshrug.gif
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe it was the opposite of a stroke and the part of his brain with his conscience in it finally got good bloodflow?
 
deanis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Badmoodman: RON PAUL suddenly realized what an asshole his son is.

It's posts like this that make all the elderly vote republican.


https://www.newsweek.com/biden-leads-​t​rump-double-digits-senior-voters-over-​65-group-no-democrat-has-won-two-decad​es-1531153

suck it
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow.  Some of you are real assholes.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Badmoodman: RON PAUL suddenly realized what an asshole his son is.

It's posts like this that make all the elderly vote republican.



I'm an elderly, white male.I'm not in 'your' group.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this any less coherent than normal for him?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His bucket done fell in the well, all right.
 
Grumpletonian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No love loss for Ron, but yeah, was kind of hoping it was Rand. Thoughts and prayers, etc.
 
