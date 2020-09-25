 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Girl's Costume Warehouse will not be offering Sexy Covid costumes this year. Frog still available for purchase (NSFW content)   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Halloween costume  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine that many people who tested positive would find a Covid costume tasteless.

the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about sexy COVID infected bat?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I thought we were going as sexy Judge Judies"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From earlier today
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But cows are OK?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

toejam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kasmel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Adam64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hitlersbrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I find super fake looking boobies very scary but not 'Halloween scary'.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The company started selling Halloween lounge rompers this year, for people aiming to combine comfort and sensuality."

Rompers. You know, for sensuality. And comfort.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaytkay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I dared google it. Much more pleasant results than I expected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachidonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seriously, a sexy Handmaid's Tale costume? Did the same designer create a sexy "comfort woman" costume? People are farking terrible
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Frog? That's how you get sexy warts.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For those that don't get the headline:
Girls's Costume Warehouse
Youtube V4rUiV_Hh74
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Needed to clean my glasses....thought it was referring to 'Cuties'.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

