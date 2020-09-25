 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Oh please, PLEASE, won't somebody think of the feathered rats during this pandemic?   (sfgate.com) divider line
    San Francisco, Gull, California Gull, Bird, swarm of gulls, Clam chowder, San Francisco Bay Area  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They stole my ice cream. F*ck em.
sadanduseless.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They peeled the skin from all my lemons.

A tree of naked cocktail lemons is no laughing matter and I'd really like to be sour about it, but...
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
STOP IT NOW

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As it turns out, the birds are probably better off without all those garlic fries.

Other recent mind-blowing discoveries...

As it turns out, whales are probably better off without all those microplastics.
As it turns out, turtles are probably better off without all those straws stuck in their noses.
As it turns out, humans are probably better off without consuming all that lead.

/And/or garlic fries.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: They stole my ice cream. F*ck em.
[sadanduseless.com image 660x495]


Great action photo. You can see him still clutching the clone and it's gone!
 
Flying Vermin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I find this story very disturbing.

I'm a different kind of Flying Vermin, but I am highly concerned about my kin.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ok, I'll think of them: they'd make an ok emergency protein supply in the event of significant meat supply disruption as they're easily baited.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least they're not shiatting on the sidewalks.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
