(NBC San Diego)   A news reporter recovers from what must be at least a six month-long coma to declare the "Pandemic could change spending habits"   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making more money on government assistance vs. working two part-time jobs will do that.
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I'm sending a lot more donations to Democrats now. Even as a well-off white male, Trump's damage to my country is no longer theoretical nor funny.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not a "similar impact" until people panic-horde everything years later, like your grandmother/great-grandmother who bought ten ice chests because they were on clearance
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use to spend all my money on booze and hookers. Now the bars are closed.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad that fast fashion took a hit by covid. That is a destructive industry all around.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surpheon: I know I'm sending a lot more donations to Democrats now. Even as a well-off white male, Trump's damage to my country is no longer theoretical nor funny.


Ditto, I have been sending a lot of donations to the food banks, too.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've been spending so little I've been putting away ~$1500 a month, and come Jan 1st that goes up another $180 when my parking space contract at work expires.

/That's after donations and paying for 2 months food and rent for my SiL during lockdown since all 3 of her jobs were shuttered
//Having a nice chunk in savings makes me way less paranoid about the depth of this recession
///There has to be 3
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reporters next story is, "Baseball is wrong. A man with four balls can not walk."
 
40 degree day
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Reporters next story is, "Baseball is wrong. A man with four balls can not walk."


That's a good one.

Also, a man who walks through a turnstile sideways is going to Bangkok.
 
