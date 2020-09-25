 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Old and busted: Sir, this is an Arby's. The New hotness: Sir, this is not a Buffalo Wild Wings   (wusa9.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Buffalo wings, Most D.C. Thing, Groundhog Day, Bill Murray, delivery drivers, National Film Registry, doorbell rings, Buffalo Wild Wings  
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this one has a sign in front saying "This isn't the White House"

https://www.liveat1600penn.com/
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drivers who don't look at the directions fully, all they see is a street name and an address number on that street and pay no attention to the NE or SW part. Battle Creek has a little bit of a problem with that as well, due to there being a Capital Ave that has a NE and a SW part, but most of the local delivery drivers are actually from this area and know the difference (that, and Battle Creek is small enough that the local delivery drivers do know better, but the Uber/Lyft drivers from Kalamazoo? They might have to check the street signs).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mmm...McNuggets that have been tossed in crappy sauce. Now that's good eatin!
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How could anybody be that stup--wait, it's a Buffalo Wild Wings patron.  Answered my own question.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"We were getting a minimum of 10 doorbell rings a night from delivery drivers despite the fact that my house is obviously not a Buffalo Wild Wings."

Jesus Christ.  The first couple times it happens, haha, I get it.  After a while it would be hard not to at least comment on their stupidity.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Arby's owns BWW now; which makes this all the more hilarious.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
I'm not 100% sure that's correct.....Wiki says Inspire Brands owns Arby's and BWW. While Yum! owns the following:

KFC (including XL variant)
Pizza Hut
Taco Bell
WingStreet[21]
Banh Shop (minority investor)
The Habit
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Either way, I'll agree that these companies/holding companies churn out the worst food at the highest profit margin possible.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I lived in Savannah, I had basically the same phone number as some independent seafood place. Mine was 354- and theirs was 352- (IIRC, might have been the other way). This was late 1980s, before cell phones were common.

I think they were only open Thursday - Saturday based on the call pattern. Finally gave in, started taking orders. The place eventually went out of business
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Looks like you are right...Formed in 2018.

Yum found a sucker to buy Arby's. Looks like they are buying up all the rest of the worst too. Jimmy John's gives Arby's a run for 'shiat sandwich'.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Although I'm not a huge fan of Jimmy John's on the whole, when I need a loaf of french bread, a day old loaf is only like $50 cents at my local franchise.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Could someone explain why the fark millennials and zoomers think "sir, this is an arby's" is so farking hilarious. I see this non sequitur posted in response to all kinds of things. It must be some cartoon/comicbook/videogame reference.
 
Veloram
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stop calling every little outrage a scandal, and stop calling every scandal "something"-gate.
 
Usernameinvalid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stupid farks think a house is a buffalo wild wings I'd put up a sign too-and tell the dumb a$$ trumper drivers to Fark off.

Growing up, my bff's house next door had a number 1 off from a taxi company. This is in WI 1979-1981. People that 70's show is a documentary of that time in WI. His house was Foremans house. The phone would ring all the time for a cab.

Of course we said we'd be right over.

/BURN!
//ALL of us were one of them in one way or another.
/// we all don't know how we ever survived through that time
 
Katolu
‘’ 10 hours from now  
First

Always wanted to do this.
 
