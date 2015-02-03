 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman mistakenly gives grandson hand sanitizer after mistaking it for a food pouch   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
easy mistake.
All food comes from plastic dispensers,
any farmer can tell you that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that does look like a pouch for a little kid. If mom sent a pouch of applesauce and this pouch of hand sanitizer along with the kid going to grandma's house, it's not hard to see why they were mixed up.
Stop dressing up cleaning products to look like food. Really.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one does.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: As one does.


*clicks link*

OK, which asshole approved that packaging? Make them drink a whole case.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she out of Tide pods?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

"What is a food...pouch?"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently grandma never learned to read.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the 21st century version of "Wash your mouth out with soap!"

//and, yes, that was a very poor choice for packaging
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: NewportBarGuy: As one does.

*clicks link*

OK, which asshole approved that packaging? Make them drink a whole case.


I mean, come on, doesn't everyone know the universal "Center is food, corner is poison" rule?

greyareanews.comView Full Size
 
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size



And just wait until you see my next idea for "Mable's Rat Poison Tablets"... super easy to use...

sweetservices.comView Full Size
 
Sneelock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 An 18 month old can't be expected to read, but what was the caretakers excuse? Didn't have her glasses?
 
The Gunslinger Roland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully subby is referring to the manufacturer with the fail tag.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, little Timmy made many friends that day..
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the first mistake was in buying it.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: Was she out of Tide pods?


I'll get the lights.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [static01.nyt.com image 850x595]
"What is a food...pouch?"


It's that thing on your neck, you old bat!
 
jsnbase
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dletter: NewportBarGuy: NewportBarGuy: As one does.

*clicks link*

OK, which asshole approved that packaging? Make them drink a whole case.

I mean, come on, doesn't everyone know the universal "Center is food, corner is poison" rule?

[greyareanews.com image 219x361]  [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x820]


And just wait until you see my next idea for "Mable's Rat Poison Tablets"... super easy to use...

[sweetservices.com image 750x750]


As long as you mark each one with a lowercase 'r', i don't see an issue.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was about to say something nasty about it being time for the nursing home until I saw the picture! That company should be sued for their gross assets, squared.
 
Kinan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least now he won't get the covid.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's why the FDA put this out on August 27th:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers about alcohol-based hand sanitizers that are being packaged in containers that may appear as food or drinks and may put consumers at risk of serious injury or death if ingested. The agency has discovered that some hand sanitizers are being packaged in beer cans, children's food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles. Additionally, the FDA has found hand sanitizers that contain food flavors, such as chocolate or raspberry.
"I am increasingly concerned about hand sanitizer being packaged to appear to be consumable products, such as baby food or beverages. These products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product. It's dangerous to add scents with food flavors to hand sanitizers which children could think smells like food, eat and get alcohol poisoning,"
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press​-​announcements/covid-19-update-fda-warn​s-consumers-about-hand-sanitizer-packa​ged-food-and-drink-containers
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somehow this product made it through multiple company departments yet no one spotted the glaring flaw.
 
