(NBC San Diego)   Remember when the whole boat crew overdosed, lost consciousness and had to be revived by the police? Good times, good times   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Drug overdose, Naloxone, Drugs, Fishing, Timothy de la Pea, Harbor Police, Fisherman, Ship  
343 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2020 at 3:05 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I vaguely remember drinking a fifth of Maker's and going for a ride on a jet ski when I was 18.

Luckily, not all bad decisions end in death or dismemberment, even though they very well could.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least they bought enough to share. Unlike you.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a lot of heroin on the sea.
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least it wasn't a sleepover trip, on a homemade boat, with sleeping quarters tucked down below, through a single exit, past rows and rows of lithium batteries plugged into chargers, all watched over by a single underpaid, overworked, unexperienced, tired crewman who was supposed to stay awake and watch over them all.
 
