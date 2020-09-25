 Skip to content
"So, how did you guys meet?"
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The man claims his brother used "dark magic" to lure her away. It appears she enjoys the brother's "dark magic" more than her "minute man husband."

This whole thing is a mess. The woman should go with whomever she wants to be with.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna be an awkward christmas dinner...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can I have my wife back now?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man who treats woman as an inanimate object surprised when she has an opinion and acts on it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: Man who treats woman as an inanimate object surprised when she has an opinion and acts on it.


She's got the "go" command down but is having difficulty with "come back".
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish all made-up stories came with a red title bar.  It would make identifying them so much easier.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Robert Redford do a movie about this?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: Didn't Robert Redford do a movie about this?


Yes, Indigenous Proposal.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He now blames Mr Masikati for using "dark magic" and "charms" to lure his wife, whom he now describes as having "loose morals". ark magic" and "charms" to lure his wife, whom he now describes as having "loose morals".

"That slut! I only pimped her out for the afternoon!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess... good for her?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uhhh, wouldn't his brother-in-law be his wife's brother?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mattbastard: Uhhh, wouldn't his brother-in-law be his wife's brother?


Thought the same but if you RTFA it explains that it's her dead sisters husband.
 
Pinner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
His Dick's name is dark magic?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, you can lend them for money?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like the idea of my wife leaving and not coming back. Somebody paying me for her would just be the icing on the cake.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Niger, pleaser
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
offered to give him his wife for "physical comfort" between the hours of 10pm and 4am if he agreed to pay for their children's school fees, groceries and alcohol.

It's good to see someone is making sure the kids have alcohol!
 
crozzo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hmmph. I merely mentioned this to my sister-in-law and she started screeching quite loudly. I mean, like out of control. Lucky thing I had my duct tape and baling wire handy. She seems to have calmed down.

Women, I tell ya. It's like they have their own separate lives, completely impervious to what you want them to do.

Pretty dark humor there, huh? Smart I is.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: offered to give him his wife for "physical comfort" between the hours of 10pm and 4am if he agreed to pay for their children's school fees, groceries and alcohol.

It's good to see someone is making sure the kids have alcohol!


This man may have a problem with alcohol.

Just sayin'
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: Representative of the unwashed masses: offered to give him his wife for "physical comfort" between the hours of 10pm and 4am if he agreed to pay for their children's school fees, groceries and alcohol.

It's good to see someone is making sure the kids have alcohol!

This man may have a problem with alcohol.

Just sayin'


Yeah his kids keep drinking it! I mean he had to pimp out his wife to feed their habit!
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dark Magic or Dark Helmet?
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


"I see your schwartz is as big as mine, now lets see how well you handle it"

Apparently not that well according to the wife...

// He's also his fathers brothers nephews sisters ex room mate, which could also be part of TFA...
 
