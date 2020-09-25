 Skip to content
(NYPost)   And so shines a good deed in a weary world   (nypost.com)
    Hero, Furniture, Table, YouTube, The Table, When I Woke, High school, Desk, Academic term  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You WIN sir! Good day!!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good people far outnumber the bad in this country.
 
Riche
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice how it can fold up. I wonder if it's steady side to side.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There are DOZENS of them!

DOZENS!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good people far outnumber the bad in this country.


Well they have 39 days to prove it.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In before some edgelord craps on this.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good people far outnumber the bad in this country.


I wish the noise from the bad people would be muted completely so the noise from the good would be louder and clearer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good people far outnumber the bad in this country.


HAHAHA no.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a lot of this going on around the country, and that's pretty cool.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good people far outnumber the bad in this country.


Doesn't matter. The bad ones have all the money and power.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Then he went door to door handing out edible underwear to all the Girl Scouts.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IlGreven: The Pope of Manwich Village: Good people far outnumber the bad in this country.

Doesn't matter. The bad ones have all the money and power.


This. There are people who know how repugnant Trump, and other Republicans are. They see the hypocrisy, and abslutelyknow the damage that will happen.

But their greatest self-interest above even their own physical security is their financial portfolio. And they'll vote evil every time if it means that they don't loose a single penny, despite whatever freedoms they lose. And like a panicking person who can't swim, they'll grab hold of the rest of us and pull the rest of us down to drown as well.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is super awesome.

But... Those desks aren't sized right for zoom class. Need room for laptop and textbook and notebook.

Still awesome, but could be so much better.

/I'm that guy
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rambino: That is super awesome.

But... Those desks aren't sized right for zoom class. Need room for laptop and textbook and notebook.

Still awesome, but could be so much better.

/I'm that guy


You have a point.  My first concern was for the students who live in a place where they have no room for a desk.
 
