(WSFA)   Everyone's favorite horseback pedophile Roy Moore is back, this time suing Alabama's leaders for enacting COVID restrictions and mask orders that actually saved the state from a serious spike in deaths   (wsfa.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the little girls are ascared of him when he wears a mask. NO FAIR!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama had one advantage over Georgia in COVID: Not having Brian Kemp as Governor.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WORST. BOND. EVER.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hes probably not very concerned about Covid, since it doesn't seem to harm his target dating demographic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it that hard to tell the twelve year olds from them over-the-hill teens when they wear a mask?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope a horse kicks him.
 
etoof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Hes probably not very concerned about Covid, since it doesn't seem to harm his target dating demographic.


Hopefully one of his "dates" is a carrier and transfers it to him.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I never heard of this guy.
Is he a Republican or a Democrat?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I dunno, surely there must be a better horseback pedophile out there, is he really my favorite?
 
geoduck42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm still hoping he turns out to be the Shiatgibbon's Supreme Court pick.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Foundation for Moral Law and Roy Moore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Watch out for Roy Moore. He's packin' a tiny little ol' gun.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope he's on the Epstein flight log.
 
Cbillrun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No they didn't.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I JUST... CAN'T... STOP... BEING A PIECE OF SHIAT!
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: Watch out for Roy Moore. He's packin' a tiny little ol' gun.
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x446]


That's why he goes for younguns: they likely haven't seen a gun before and believe him when he calls it a hand cannon.

/ If you know what I'm sayin'.
// Roy Moore has a tiny peenor.
/// NTTAWWT
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Weng
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: I dunno, surely there must be a better horseback pedophile out there, is he really my favorite?


I'm more concerned what it means that we have a favorite
 
notto
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the future headline about Roy Moore and Covid . . .
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
f&ck him all the way back to the shopping mall he got kicked out of
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Unconstitutional restriction of church assembly and worship, discriminatory closing of businesses, stay at home orders, social distancing, wearing of masks, and restriction on travel are simply against our rights secured by the Constitution of the United States"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Obviously it's harder for him to check out the local high school girls when they're wearing masks.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who wants to tell him that he's still banned from that mall even when they do re-open after COVID?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: "Unconstitutional restriction of church assembly and worship, discriminatory closing of businesses, stay at home orders, social distancing, wearing of masks, and restriction on travel are simply against our rights secured by the Constitution of the United States"

[Fark user image image 268x200]


A person should get an electric shock to the genitals whenever they use that image inappropriately, as you just did.
 
twobux
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey!  If I wanna spread the Slanty-slant disease to kids while I'm making out with them in the mall bathroom, that's my right as an Amurrcan!
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump's fascist death-cult Republicans at it again, eh?

/did i miss anything?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: "Unconstitutional restriction of church assembly and worship, discriminatory closing of businesses, stay at home orders, social distancing, wearing of masks, and restriction on travel are simply against our rights secured by the Constitution of the United States"


14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, Section 1.

Section 1. All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

A governor using emergency powers granted to them, by law made by the state legislature, is in fact due process of law.

So you can just go suck Moore's dick, you idiotic excuse.
 
