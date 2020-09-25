 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   The first man cured of HIV infection now has terminal cancer. "Hero" tag still kicks "Sad's" ass   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Immune system, AIDS, CCR5, Timothy Ray Brown, Cancer, HIV, Lymphoma, Blood  
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
RussianPotato
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The doctors are heroes.

A man with an illness who does nothing extraordinary is not.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Magic Johnson has terminal cancer?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: The doctors are heroes.

A man with an illness who does nothing extraordinary is not.


And, if you think about it, he's really kind of an asshole.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Magic Johnson has terminal cancer?


I see my work has already been done.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's like heads they win
Tails you're gonna lose
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: The doctors are heroes.

A man with an illness who does nothing extraordinary is not.


USSRname checks out.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: The doctors are heroes.

A man with an illness who does nothing extraordinary is not.


A person willing to accept experimental treatments that may not even help them but could have a positive impact on humanity is making a heroic action
 
Klyukva
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: The doctors are heroes.

A man with an illness who does nothing extraordinary is not.


Maybe his heroic act was not dying, in contrast to all those people who got AIDS and died due to their lack of innate heroism. Or maybe getting cancer makes him a hero regardless of whether he eventually dies from it or not.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: nemisonic: Magic Johnson has terminal cancer?

I see my work has already been done.


Now we're done
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So I guess he's been downgraded from "extremely lucky"?
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
J. D. Shapely?

/comment more for the Geek tab
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Berlin patient? HIV, leukemia, what was the third disease in the trilogy?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bhcompy: RussianPotato: The doctors are heroes.

A man with an illness who does nothing extraordinary is not.

A person willing to accept experimental treatments that may not even help them but could have a positive impact on humanity is making a heroic action


According to TFA he repeatedly volunteered for exploratory surgeries to have bits of his innards lopped out and tested for HIV residues.

I mean sure he was self interested, but I don't know if I'd volunteer to go under the blade every month for the rest of my life.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: bhcompy: RussianPotato: The doctors are heroes.

A man with an illness who does nothing extraordinary is not.

A person willing to accept experimental treatments that may not even help them but could have a positive impact on humanity is making a heroic action

According to TFA he repeatedly volunteered for exploratory surgeries to have bits of his innards lopped out and tested for HIV residues.

I mean sure he was self interested, but I don't know if I'd volunteer to go under the blade every month for the rest of my life.


He gave much to science.

Of course, not wholly altruistic. A lot of guys would have shuffled themselves off though. I know one who did.
 
