(The Atlantic)   Move over all you basement dwelling 30-somethings still sucking off your parents at home, the rise of the three-parent family is upon us   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...still sucking off your parents at home"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess if you're gonna suck your parents off, at home is the place to do it. Make sure there's video, apparently there's a market for that sort of thing.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A three-parent family? A household of three? I wonder if the French have a term for that...
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you keep living with your parents, it makes the transition easier when you have to start caring for them.  I mean except maybe you get the master bedroom or something.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: I guess if you're gonna suck your parents off, at home is the place to do it. Make sure there's video, apparently there's a market for that sort of thing.


good advice
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"He lives with a married couple, Avary Kent and Zeke Hausfather, and is not part of their marriage, but is a father to their biological daughter, Octavia, or Tavi, whose full name includes all three of their last names."

Great, I was worried we were running out of serial killers.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So he banged the wife of a married couple, and is hanging around to help raise the spawn. Kudos, but my life is messy enough with the existing "traditional" people and kids spawned by me and wife. Don't need more complexity. But good for him/them.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh wait, "a" father, not "the" father? Retract part of my last post.
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to compensate them, but I think I'd rather pay rent.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm open to this arrangement on the condition that MrsInfoGal brings in one of her busty, hot, female friends.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You try raising a kid on American wages with only two earners.

Hell yeah there's going to be more tri/quad families.
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A few more months of quarantine and it'll be...
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
David Lightman : Umm... Your wife?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My girlfriend moved in with my son and I about 2.5 years ago. She plays roller derby and has a Derby Wife (who happens to be straight and doesn't live with us).

I've been eagerly anticipating one of the kid's teachers trying to ask about that.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Asexual people, or aces, don't experience sexual attraction, though many do have sex and form romantic relationships.

There's gotta be a better word than "asexual" for that description.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: "...still sucking off your parents at home"

[Fark user image 273x147]


Wasnt he locked up for sucking off a little kid?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Great, so now do we not only get to argue about stuff, but we have 3 sides of it, and need to form a quorum to resolve it.

Nothing like busting out Roberts Rules of Order to figure out where to go for dinner, or if you want to extend your kids bedtime.


"Hey man, i had your back on letting Jack watch Die Hard even though she said he was to young. I really want Pho tonight, its payback time...otherwise dancing with the stars loses its spot on the dvr"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: [Fark user image image 516x548]


Is that a bald spot in her head or did she do that on purpose?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CarnySaur:

There's gotta be a better word than "asexual" for that description.

An excuse for the fact that you can't get more than the occasional one off
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Great, so now do we not only get to argue about stuff, but we have 3 sides of it, and need to form a quorum to resolve it.

Nothing like busting out Roberts Rules of Order to figure out where to go for dinner, or if you want to extend your kids bedtime.


"Hey man, i had your back on letting Jack watch Die Hard even though she said he was to young. I really want Pho tonight, its payback time...otherwise dancing with the stars loses its spot on the dvr"


I cant even stand the thought of having a roommate.

Theres no way I can tolerate living with anyone who I am not regularly fu*king.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There was a time when, in the US, one income could support a household comfortably, buy some luxury items, take a few vacations, and still save money for retirement.

Then it took two incomes just to make ends meet.  And more and more households were struggling to make ends meet, afraid that one financial disaster would render them insolvent.

Now?  Three incomes are becoming necessary.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"3 parents? How cute."

/try 8
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: LineNoise: Great, so now do we not only get to argue about stuff, but we have 3 sides of it, and need to form a quorum to resolve it.

Nothing like busting out Roberts Rules of Order to figure out where to go for dinner, or if you want to extend your kids bedtime.


"Hey man, i had your back on letting Jack watch Die Hard even though she said he was to young. I really want Pho tonight, its payback time...otherwise dancing with the stars loses its spot on the dvr"

I cant even stand the thought of having a roommate.

Theres no way I can tolerate living with anyone who I am not regularly fu*king.


Naa roommates were cool....

"hey, thinking of ordering in....you in the mood for anything?"
"what were you thinking..."
"Oh, i don't know...mexican...."
"hmm, i'm not sure what i want"
"Well fark you if you don't have any ideas, i'm ordering mexican then. Let me know if you want something"

And we would all go on our merry way. I don't think the same would fly with my wife.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mitch Taylor's Bro: "...still sucking off your parents at home"

[Fark user image 273x147]

Wasnt he locked up for sucking off a little kid?


No idea. But it's 2020 and I'm running out of things that surprise me.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: There was a time when, in the US, one income could support a household comfortably, buy some luxury items, take a few vacations, and still save money for retirement.

Then it took two incomes just to make ends meet.  And more and more households were struggling to make ends meet, afraid that one financial disaster would render them insolvent.

Now?  Three incomes are becoming necessary.


In the 30's many economists estimated that by 2000 we would be working 15 hour weeks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Altimus Prime: [Fark user image image 516x548]

Is that a bald spot in her head or did she do that on purpose?


Her hair probably got rubbed off.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only three?

But her emails book....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Giggity tag busy changing diapers?

/menage a trois literally means "household of three"
//username checks out
///trois!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Naa roommates were cool....


Sure, in my 20's when I was drinking 4 nights a week with Mexican valium and could sleep through a nuclear test.

Now im in my mid 40's and wake up if my cat yawns.
 
shortymac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: So he banged the wife of a married couple, and is hanging around to help raise the spawn. Kudos, but my life is messy enough with the existing "traditional" people and kids spawned by me and wife. Don't need more complexity. But good for him/them.


He's asexual, so there was no boning. He's basically a bachelor "uncle" that pays rent.

Hey whatever, it certainly makes things easier on the parents.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Christ. Both of my parents remarried. I don't think I have the jaw or neck strength for that.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: There was a time when, in the US, one income could support a household comfortably, buy some luxury items, take a few vacations, and still save money for retirement.

Then it took two incomes just to make ends meet.  And more and more households were struggling to make ends meet, afraid that one financial disaster would render them insolvent.

Now?  Three incomes are becoming necessary.


go ahead and live a 50's lifestyle (not based off a 50s tv show), with all of the amenities the 50s had to offer, and you may still be able to.

Your parents house cost a fraction of yours because it wouldn't even be allowed to be built today, let alone up to the standards of what you expect from a house. They spent (hopefully) your life slowly improving it and keeping it up to date, or working their way up the housing chain. Things that you view as commonplace would have been a luxury to even the ultra rich back then.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: "...still sucking off your parents at home"

[Fark user image 273x147]


Done in one.
 
