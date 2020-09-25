 Skip to content
A long Slatesplanation of just how racist the romance novel industry is. Cliff notes version: It's racist as all hell
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't even get me started on Beverly Lewis, Cindy Woodsmall, and Wanda Brunstetter
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I stayed in my cousin's room once during a visit and she had a bookcase of "romance novels". The women varied in period costume, hair style, hair colour, etc, but the "romantic" hero was always exactly identical despite changes of costume.

That goes beyond racism I think, and into Romantic Idealism. None of them were Asian or Black, of course.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not just romance novels, it's porn sites too. Check out porn sites featuring "BBC" and you'll find it to be not very racially diverse.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, books in a very tightly defined genre that endlessly rehashes certain settings and characters tend to feature a lot of those settings and characters?

I was so surprised my monocle fell right into my soup.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
GIS:

https://www.google.com/search?q=roman​c​e+novel+cover+models&source=lnms&tbm=i​sch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiMxrvW64TsAhWjhOAK​HULEDw8Q_AUoAXoECA0QAw&biw=1152&bih=57​8
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Start buying books about ugly Asian guys banging ugly black women and publishers will start selling them.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This better not cost me my job modelling for these covers.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can say what you want about the Penthouse Forum, but at least they mixed things up  more than the romance novel industry does.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: GIS:

https://www.google.com/search?q=romanc​e+novel+cover+models&source=lnms&tbm=i​sch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiMxrvW64TsAhWjhOAK​HULEDw8Q_AUoAXoECA0QAw&biw=1152&bih=57​8


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here is my romance novel alter ego:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'd think people would get sick of playing the race card. Guess it pays well! "GIVE US ATTENTION!!" Anyone else notice how "Black" is a place now?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, with Milan's permission, she leaked the judgment from the RWA's ethics committee on Twitter. What followed was an explosive reckoning over racism in the world of romance writing, one that threatened to tear the community apart. For Cole, whose romances often deal with white backlash to racial progress, the blowup was nothing less than "America in miniature."

Pretty sure Fark covered this original story.  The organization sounds like "lovely" people.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who am I to say what turns Karen on after a few glasses of Zinfandel
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe she should try another genre

"Dive, dive!" Yelled the captain through the thing....
Youtube c6dbbQKPdNI
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but nobody cares if one romance writer is criticizing another romance writer.  The books are all trash by definition.

You are peddling in trash.  Stop acting like your trash is more righteous or artistic than another's trash.

Finally, romance is one of the few areas where all races, creeds, and dinosaurs can be fetishized and romanticized.  I, of course, am referring to the greatest author of our generation, Chuck Tingle.  I urge everyone to read his seminal works, "Pounded In The Butt By My Own Butt" "My Billionaire Triceratops Craves Gay Ass" "I'm Gay For My Living Billionaire Jet Plane" "Bigfoot Sommelier Butt Tasting" and "Turned Gay By The Existential Dread That I May Actually Be A Character In A Chuck Tingle Novel."
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not to mention, there is an entire genre of romance novels that is Black Supremacist fetishization.  It involves enslaving white men and using them for sex and labor.

/shut up potato, people are starting to wonder why you know so much about these novels
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SBinRR: So, with Milan's permission, she leaked the judgment from the RWA's ethics committee on Twitter. What followed was an explosive reckoning over racism in the world of romance writing, one that threatened to tear the community apart. For Cole, whose romances often deal with white backlash to racial progress, the blowup was nothing less than "America in miniature."


But how would it tear the community apart?  Like a lusty knave, parting the sides of his silken tunic?  Like a lusty maiden, glowing with perspiration in the feverish realm of desire?  How would this "explosive reckoning" reveal itself?
Three or four more pages, and we may find out...
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do women readers even care?

/Guessing that a vast majority of readers of this are female.
 
