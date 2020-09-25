 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   North Korea to South: Sorry we shot your guy trying to enter our country. You know, COVID n shiat. Things are a little crazy tbh   (bbc.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hunh, he is alive.

Darn.
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Canada is thinking of doing the same with American border crossers.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Hunh, he is alive.

Darn.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vorpal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's turning into a minecraft character
 
Wolf892
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the north koreans start pulling out all their teeth I'm making my way to the bunker before shiat really hits the fan
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He was then shot dead and his body was set alight,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop the car!
I'm getting out, I can't take it
Hey, look out, there's somebody coming,
And there's nothing you can do about it...
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised.  Usually NK would have just billed SK for the bullets and fuel.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somebody obviously trained him in 'the art of the deal'
 
