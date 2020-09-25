 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah)   Desert tortoise survives 2 wildfires in 15 years. With bonus "Don't pick up tortoise it will pee itself to death" advice   (kutv.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool, Mojave desert tortoise, Mojave Desert, Desert Tortoise, Sonoran Desert, Nevada, Death Valley, Rain shadow, wildfires  
•       •       •

616 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2020 at 10:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
s/he's so cute!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A hero in a half shell.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.


Gotta grab the back of the shell and drag.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.


I 'took care of' a baby snapping turtle my wife found near our front door 2 days ago. If it was a painted turtle, i would have scooped it up and brought it down to my shoreline.

Painted turtles: save.
Snapping turtles: DIAF
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Patrolling the Mojave almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter.
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why you don't pick up turtles.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are you peeing again, Augustus?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Petey4335: iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.

I 'took care of' a baby snapping turtle my wife found near our front door 2 days ago. If it was a painted turtle, i would have scooped it up and brought it down to my shoreline.

Painted turtles: save.
Snapping turtles: DIAF


PSA: there is no reason to kill snapping turtles.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Petey4335: iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.

I 'took care of' a baby snapping turtle my wife found near our front door 2 days ago. If it was a painted turtle, i would have scooped it up and brought it down to my shoreline.

Painted turtles: save.
Snapping turtles: DIAF


Turtle lives matter. Even snappers.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Irving Zintzman who survived the sinking of the Titanic and the Holocaust only to be killed by that drifter he was trying to murder.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Petey4335: iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.

I 'took care of' a baby snapping turtle my wife found near our front door 2 days ago. If it was a painted turtle, i would have scooped it up and brought it down to my shoreline.

Painted turtles: save.
Snapping turtles: DIAF

PSA: there is no reason to kill snapping turtles.


I'll even try to rescue venomous snakes if they will let me. They all have a place in the ecosystem
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petey4335: iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.

I 'took care of' a baby snapping turtle my wife found near our front door 2 days ago. If it was a painted turtle, i would have scooped it up and brought it down to my shoreline.

Painted turtles: save.
Snapping turtles: DIAF


We have a baby alligator snapper in our bathtub that we rescued from a parking lot. It isn't bigger than a silver dollar. I gave her some mealworms and am relocating her to a wild refuge today.

You are a brute.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The "peeing to death" seems odd. Once the fluid is in the bladder, is there even a mechanism to reclaim it? In humans, anyway, it's the sodium gradient in the kidneys that reclaims water from urine.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Petey4335: iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.

I 'took care of' a baby snapping turtle my wife found near our front door 2 days ago. If it was a painted turtle, i would have scooped it up and brought it down to my shoreline.

Painted turtles: save.
Snapping turtles: DIAF

PSA: there is no reason to kill snapping turtles.


Not wanting snapping turtles around my bay is reason enough for me. Some evenings while fishing the turtles will come around. Except for that baby one, I haven't seen a snapper here in the year or so I've been here,  I've had my share of turtles strike my line. I keep a pliers by me specifically if I catch turtle to get the hook out.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.


i'm assuming you did, but everybody please remember: when helping a shelly friend cross the road please always move them in the direction their head was already pointing, even if the grass/safety is much closer the other way.

99% of the time these guys are moving to mate or to dig a nest, and somehow their chelonian brains are SURE they know where they want to go. if you turn them around to "save" them they are going to attempt to re-cross that road as soon as their slow legs allow, perhaps farther down the road, but they nearly always will.

and everybody also remember snappers and softshells usually have necks long enough to reach back and get you if you grab them around their "waist", and they WILL take off a finger without hesitation.

DO NOT lift snappers (or any turt) by the tail unless you are harvesting them for your dinner. doing this will actually damage their spine and even internal organs, although they look "ok" in the immediate aftermath they can die from this.

of course, getting them off the road at all is ALWAYS good, if you safely can. there are a large number of assholes in america (and probably everywhere) who try to PURPOSELY hit turtles crossing the road, like they're the car in a game and the poor turt is the frogger 😣
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Petey4335: iheartscotch: I tried to scoop up, with a shovel, a snapping turtle in the middle of the road. He wasn't having any of it. He kept turning with me. So I used the shovel to scoot him along. He snapped at the shovel twice. I got him to the grass though.

I 'took care of' a baby snapping turtle my wife found near our front door 2 days ago. If it was a painted turtle, i would have scooped it up and brought it down to my shoreline.

Painted turtles: save.
Snapping turtles: DIAF


well you suck. they're native in wisconsin and it wasn't hurting you at all. critters that aren't cute and sweet don't deserve to die for it.

does your wife know you killed it? is she proud of you?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.