(Mirror.co.uk)   Leeds goes full Manchester   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
9
•       •       •

AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disappointed this isn't a Premier League thread.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Disappointed this isn't a Premier League thread.


It is, the north of England has aspirations to reach the premier league of cases.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never go full Manchester.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: You never go full Manchester.


Manchester, where foreplay consists of "Stick yer gristle in me shiatter, luv."
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bazbt3: AliceBToklasLives: Disappointed this isn't a Premier League thread.

It is, the north of England has aspirations to reach the premier league of cases.


Seems relevant:
"We hate it when our friends become successful,
And if they're northern
That makes it even worse..."

Also, i saw in the article that the surge seems to coincide with schools reopening. How could anyone have predicted that?? GAHHHHH! The stupid, it burns!
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: bazbt3: AliceBToklasLives: Disappointed this isn't a Premier League thread.

It is, the north of England has aspirations to reach the premier league of cases.

Seems relevant:
"We hate it when our friends become successful,
And if they're northern
That makes it even worse..."

Also, i saw in the article that the surge seems to coincide with schools reopening. How could anyone have predicted that?? GAHHHHH! The stupid, it burns!


Yeah. The odd bit about this, the north isn't the only part of the country with schools and universities. We probably have more working class people than the south, and they haven't been able to work at home during our lockdowns, but that's my guess.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Call me when it goes full Manchester... on fire!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
0-19: 99.997%
20-49: 99.98%
50-69: 99.5%
70 & over: 94.6%
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Disappointed this isn't a Premier League thread.


We're united in that.
 
