(Mother Jones)   Attention, rich white Americans: this is a pandemic, not a vacation   (motherjones.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Indigenous Australians, South Africa, White people, Pandemic, Indigenous peoples of the Americas, Black people, Indigenous peoples, Racism  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slactivist realizes their privilege. Film at 11.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Partying in the face of death has been a thing since at least the Bubonic Plague.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shhhhhh don't tell them, if they get sick and die we can get their stuff.
 
Herodotus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ffs. Plenty of white people are also suffering from the pandemic. It is a disaster affecting everyone, not orchestrated biological class warfare.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My house has a strict quarantine policy. I share indoor space with my fiveroommates and a few others in our pod, and only see most friends outdoors, six feet away and/or wearing masks.

Holy shiat, is she from the future?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Partying in the face of death has been a thing since at least the Bubonic Plague.


If anything, I feel we're seeing a massive underrepresentation of Wine Doors...
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The wildfire smoke has cleared out, so this morning Mrs. Kitty sent me a photo on her way to work: some rich person in a hot air balloon that costs $2,000ish to ride at the resort where she works.

How much to stay there? If you have to ask, you can't afford it.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Masque of the Red Death - Vincent Price (1964) - Official Trailer
seems appropriate
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Black and Brown people dying is what the rich white people enjoy
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: FrancoFile: Partying in the face of death has been a thing since at least the Bubonic Plague.

If anything, I feel we're seeing a massive underrepresentation of Wine Doors...


I am happy to be a wine donor, where do I sign up? Has to be intravenous, though. All mine is already imbibed.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*looks up from his hole in the ice*

"Is something going on back in civilization?  I could really use a cheeseburger, and an IMAX when I get back."

Sometimes if you risk dying for science, you end up being the only one NOT at risk.
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: My house has a strict quarantine policy. I share indoor space with my fiveroommates and a few others in our pod, and only see most friends outdoors, six feet away and/or wearing masks.

Holy shiat, is she from the future?


Sounds as if she's having a whale of a time.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or: Douchebag realizes their (gender neutral intended) friends are douchebags, writes about it with literally no self-reflection.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a stupid article.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aungen: *looks up from his hole in the ice*

"Is something going on back in civilization?  I could really use a cheeseburger, and an IMAX when I get back."

Sometimes if you risk dying for science, you end up being the only one NOT at risk.


I feel like I've seen that movie.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can vacation if you have the time, regardless of income (unless there's the obvious...), as long as you keep your distance and bring a mask. I've been on a long vacation and a short one so far. The difference between now and pre-COVID? Crowds and/or strangers are now avoided. Which is my type of vacation lol
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
White people are the worst.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
everyone is really milking this until November 4. After that, no one will care anymore.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For rich, white Americans, EVERYTHING is a vacation.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Black and Brown people dying is what the rich white people enjoy


I'm not sure black and brown people would even exist if there weren't white people around for comparison purposes.
 
Magnus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What a stupid article.


I got two words for you:  Mother.Jones.
 
Magnus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: White people are the worst.


And the Irish!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magnus: The Googles Do Nothing: White people are the worst.

And the Irish!


Hey now, the Irish had to come to America first before they could become white.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, RICH people huh?

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - The park hosted 881,543 recreation visits in August 2020. This is a 7.5% increase from August 2019, making it the second busiest August on record. The busiest August on record was in 2017, the year of the solar eclipse.

But it's not MY consumption that's the problem!
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magnus: The Googles Do Nothing: White people are the worst.

And the Irish!


And the Dutch. Don't get me started!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Speaking as a life long white person I really think white people should just shut up.

Especially white women.
Youre the worst.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: My house has a strict quarantine policy. I share indoor space with my fiveroommates and a few others in our pod, and only see most friends outdoors, six feet away and/or wearing masks.

Holy shiat, is she from the future?


There are lots of goofy names for people that take strong measures in general public but allow contact within a designated group. The one I am in is referred to as a Quaranteam. Four families. If anyone has a lapse of measures (family member came to visit or traveled on vacation) we don't get together at all until we know everyone is clean.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Dutch. Don't


"The Dutch are scum."
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's the end of September.

People have been complaining about magats not taking this seriously for 6 months.

What is the point of this article?  Run up the flag of race relations as an extra layer of COVID?  We know.  What exactly are we supposed to do about it when we can't get people to wear f#cking masks, even by law?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Herodotus: It is a disaster affecting everyone, not orchestrated biological class warfare.


cwheelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Magnus: The Googles Do Nothing: White people are the worst.

And the Irish!

And the Dutch. Don't get me started!


No hate for fat Belgian bastards?
 
Magnus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Magnus: The Googles Do Nothing: White people are the worst.

And the Irish!

Hey now, the Irish had to come to America first before they could become white.


I didn't know the British could throw potatoes that far.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herodotus: Ffs. Plenty of white people are also suffering from the pandemic. It is a disaster affecting everyone, not orchestrated biological class warfare.


But it still works out that way, doesn't it, because of how our glorious ECONOMY works. Since the upper classes have worked so hard to insulate themselves from actual work, the "essential workers" can put on a mask, expose themselves, and fill your orders.

great_tigers: everyone is really milking this until November 4. After that, no one will care anymore.


But it's not YOUR consumption that's the problem!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Screw all  of y'all.

You forced us back into the classrooms to be exposed. You're damn right I'm going to spend fall break on a Caribbean island.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It seems like the article's definition of "rich" is "anybody who still has a steady job".
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

great_tigers: everyone is really milking this until November 4. After that, no one will care anymore.


Why? What happens November 4th?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are the black and brown people being infected by the rich white people?

More class warfare instigation with some race added just for fun
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: You can vacation if you have the time, regardless of income (unless there's the obvious...), as long as you keep your distance and bring a mask. I've been on a long vacation and a short one so far. The difference between now and pre-COVID? Crowds and/or strangers are now avoided. Which is my type of vacation lol


Plus if you go to the beach and aren't on top of the people near you (who does that anyway), the vitamin D helps keep Covid at bay.  One of the theories I've heard and makes sense is that the darker skin of POC reduces the amount of Vitamin D made.

With a teensy bit of common sense, you can live a relatively normal life and still keep Covid away.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

great_tigers: everyone is really milking this until November 4. After that, no one will care anymore.


Why, is your mom going to run out of milk on November 4?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: It's the end of September.

People have been complaining about magats not taking this seriously for 6 months.

What is the point of this article?  Run up the flag of race relations as an extra layer of COVID?  We know.  What exactly are we supposed to do about it when we can't get people to wear f#cking masks, even by law?


Point of the article?  Creative class white woman wants to be seen as "one of the good ones" by complaining about white people.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The premise of the article is all wrong.

COVID-19 kills: as of this week, 200,000 people in our country alone. Barring a miracle vaccine before winter, the worst may be still yet to come. In the San Francisco region where I live, August was the deadliest month of the entire pandemic, with 3,745 lives lost, an 18 percent increase over July. The brunt of this mass death is being borne by Black, Latino, and Indigenous people, particularly those in income brackets lower than my own, where economic necessity forces many to keep packing meat, delivering groceries, dropping off takeout, and cleaning hotels for the rest of us. Our bubble rests on their backs, is kept inflated by the same lungs that coronavirus attacks. None of this is news, but six months into the pandemic, the numbers keep getting worse.

Thanks to institutional racism in American science and medicine, we've only slowly glimpsed a full picture of COVID-19's disparities. By May, it was clear that the states who rushed to re-open saw the most unequal share of Black death. In July, we knew that seven Indigenous tribes had case rates higher than that of any US state. And by September, what had three months prior been a 35 point gap in white and Black mortality rates swelled to 51, according to Andi Egbert of the APM Research Lab. The gap between white and Indigenous grew from 10 to 35, while the over-representation of Latino and Pacific Islander deaths continued to expand as well. When you adjust by age, the disparities get even worse. Today, white people are dying from COVID-19 at lower rates than Black people die without it.

Yes, there is a discrepancy of death rates by race.

HOWEVER, the biggest discrepancy in death rates is by age.  If you are under 50 of any race, the chances of you dying from this virus is nearly zero.  Being a minority merely increases your "Covid Age" by a year or two.  It's a much, much lesser indicator than age.

And there is a medical (IE, non-racist) reason for at least some of this racial discrepancy-Vitamin D.  Low vitamin D levels are associated with worse outcomes of Covid (more likely to be hospitalized, more likely to need a respirator, more likely to die).  People with darker skin have less of an ability to get Vitamin D from the sun and therefore are more likely to have low levels of Vitamin D.  Therefore, people with darker skin are more likely to get seriously ill or die from Covid, all other things (level of medical treatment, income, etc.) being equal merely due to Vitamin D levels.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: lordjupiter: It's the end of September.

People have been complaining about magats not taking this seriously for 6 months.

What is the point of this article?  Run up the flag of race relations as an extra layer of COVID?  We know.  What exactly are we supposed to do about it when we can't get people to wear f#cking masks, even by law?

Point of the article?  Creative class white woman wants to be seen as "one of the good ones" by complaining about white people.


While "quarantining" and yet allowing people into their "quarantine" Commune of 5 hippies.

/also, it is apparently good to social distance but it is bad to go out of the city increase social distanfibg
 
Guairdean
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Speaking as a life long white person I really think white people should just shut up.

Especially white women.
Youre the worst.


I can't honestly say I'm a life long white person.

When I feel good, I'm in the pink,
When I'm sick, I turn green,
When I spend too much time in the sun, I turn red,
When I'm cold, I turn blue,
When I'm angry, I turn purple.
That doesn't leave much time to be white.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The premise of the article is all wrong.

COVID-19 kills: as of this week, 200,000 people in our country alone. Barring a miracle vaccine before winter, the worst may be still yet to come. In the San Francisco region where I live, August was the deadliest month of the entire pandemic, with 3,745 lives lost, an 18 percent increase over July. The brunt of this mass death is being borne by Black, Latino, and Indigenous people, particularly those in income brackets lower than my own, where economic necessity forces many to keep packing meat, delivering groceries, dropping off takeout, and cleaning hotels for the rest of us. Our bubble rests on their backs, is kept inflated by the same lungs that coronavirus attacks. None of this is news, but six months into the pandemic, the numbers keep getting worse.

Thanks to institutional racism in American science and medicine, we've only slowly glimpsed a full picture of COVID-19's disparities. By May, it was clear that the states who rushed to re-open saw the most unequal share of Black death. In July, we knew that seven Indigenous tribes had case rates higher than that of any US state. And by September, what had three months prior been a 35 point gap in white and Black mortality rates swelled to 51, according to Andi Egbert of the APM Research Lab. The gap between white and Indigenous grew from 10 to 35, while the over-representation of Latino and Pacific Islander deaths continued to expand as well. When you adjust by age, the disparities get even worse. Today, white people are dying from COVID-19 at lower rates than Black people die without it.

Yes, there is a discrepancy of death rates by race.

HOWEVER, the biggest discrepancy in death rates is by age.  If you are under 50 of any race, the chances of you dying from this virus is nearly zero.  Being a minority merely increases your "Covid Age" by a year or two.  It's a much, much lesser indicator than age.

And there is a medical (IE, non-racist) reason for at least some of this racial discrepancy-Vitamin D.  Low vitamin D levels are associated with worse outcomes of Covid (more likely to be hospitalized, more likely to need a respirator, more likely to die).  People with darker skin have less of an ability to get Vitamin D from the sun and therefore are more likely to have low levels of Vitamin D.  Therefore, people with darker skin are more likely to get seriously ill or die from Covid, all other things (level of medical treatment, income, etc.) being equal merely due to Vitamin D levels.


Note to POC: Drink your milk

/my vitamin D must be infinite as I am translucent
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: great_tigers: everyone is really milking this until November 4. After that, no one will care anymore.

Why, is your mom going to run out of milk on November 4?


That's when the crazy mom baby eating cult starts the Great Milkening.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Herodotus: Ffs. Plenty of white people are also suffering from the pandemic. It is a disaster affecting everyone, not orchestrated biological class warfare.


indeed. Rather irritating that the fact that most of the people going in and out of my office building without a mask on have been black people (one of which I know works part time at Wal-Mart, i've seen him and chatted with him there) and old people. In the general populace, its all races and ages and its getting worse as more time goes on. We just do not have many latino people who work in the building.

Occasionally I see some of the office people for the Home Health Care folks without one on.

The amount of stupid and blase attitudes is staggering. Especially among those groups who seem to be at higher risk.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The premise of the article is all wrong.

COVID-19 kills: as of this week, 200,000 people in our country alone. Barring a miracle vaccine before winter, the worst may be still yet to come. In the San Francisco region where I live, August was the deadliest month of the entire pandemic, with 3,745 lives lost, an 18 percent increase over July. The brunt of this mass death is being borne by Black, Latino, and Indigenous people, particularly those in income brackets lower than my own, where economic necessity forces many to keep packing meat, delivering groceries, dropping off takeout, and cleaning hotels for the rest of us. Our bubble rests on their backs, is kept inflated by the same lungs that coronavirus attacks. None of this is news, but six months into the pandemic, the numbers keep getting worse.

Thanks to institutional racism in American science and medicine, we've only slowly glimpsed a full picture of COVID-19's disparities. By May, it was clear that the states who rushed to re-open saw the most unequal share of Black death. In July, we knew that seven Indigenous tribes had case rates higher than that of any US state. And by September, what had three months prior been a 35 point gap in white and Black mortality rates swelled to 51, according to Andi Egbert of the APM Research Lab. The gap between white and Indigenous grew from 10 to 35, while the over-representation of Latino and Pacific Islander deaths continued to expand as well. When you adjust by age, the disparities get even worse. Today, white people are dying from COVID-19 at lower rates than Black people die without it.

Yes, there is a discrepancy of death rates by race.

HOWEVER, the biggest discrepancy in death rates is by age.  If you are under 50 of any race, the chances of you dying from this virus is nearly zero.  Being a minority merely increases your "Covid Age" by a year or two.  It's a much, much lesser indicator than age.

And there is a medical (IE, non-racist) reason for at least some of  ...



Is the vitamin D thing proven as causation and not correlation, though?

It's just as likely that being inside a lot = increased risk of COVID due to contagiousness/exposure, and also lower D from lack of sun. Same vulnerabilities with a sedentary lifestyle.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How is this not in the NY Times? I thought they were the official publication for entitled, tone-deaf white people.
 
