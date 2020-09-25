 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Two drunk women, one naked, charged for fighting on front lawn. At least they weren't in the War Room   (cleveland.com) divider line
25
    More: Giggity, Crime, Female, Woman, Criminal law, Cleveland Heights man, Cleveland police, possible suspects, Cedar Road  
•       •       •

1232 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus the guy in the home with the battle lawn was wanted for felony kidnapping?

There's a good story there that goes beyond the blotter.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Plus the guy in the home with the battle lawn was wanted for felony kidnapping?

There's a good story there that goes beyond the blotter.


Having grown up in a white trash neighborhood, let me tell you...there is not. It's a really stupid story, fueled by alcohol and an outsized sense of pride.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article includes unhelpful photo of a police vehicle.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Somacandra: Plus the guy in the home with the battle lawn was wanted for felony kidnapping?

There's a good story there that goes beyond the blotter.

Having grown up in a white trash neighborhood, let me tell you...there is not. It's a really stupid story, fueled by alcohol and an outsized sense of pride.


Yeah, for every one great story behind a crime/arrest, there are 20 boring ones that simple involve the person being drunk, fat and stupid.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Article includes unhelpful photo of a police vehicle.


Beat me by a minute.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, sure, they were "fighting".
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Article includes unhelpful photo of a police vehicle.


With the also helpful caption

University Heights police have identified two 7-year-olds as suspects who broke windows at a woman's house and burglarized another.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


This clumsy fool tried to plant that ridiculous camera on me!

No doubt trying to take a picture of the Big Broad.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminal damage: Raymont Boulevard

At 7:15 p.m. Sept. 20, a woman, 70, reported that someone smashed out her home's basement windows. While on the street, police learned that another home had been burglarized. Police have identified two 7-year-old suspects.

burying the lede?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tequila makes the gloves come out.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Plus the guy in the home with the battle lawn was wanted for felony kidnapping?

There's a good story there that goes beyond the blotter.


Bad boy has booty call, GF comes home drunk, women get into fight, police show up, bad boy gets a little bit of karma.

/Probably
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Tequila makes the gloves come out.


And her clothes fall off.

Joe Nichols - Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off (Official Music Video)
Youtube Nj2700em-JQ
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violence is never the answer.
Violence is the question.

And the answer is "yes".
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

24 and 27
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like someones girlfriend came over unexpectedly
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pics or G...

/never mind
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Criminal damage: Raymont Boulevard

At 7:15 p.m. Sept. 20, a woman, 70, reported that someone smashed out her home's basement windows. While on the street, police learned that another home had been burglarized. Police have identified two 7-year-old suspects.

burying the lede?


No shiat. WTF is up with that story.

Also,,,,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Tequila makes the gloves come out.


This. Tequila-Drunk-Me's clothes stay on but damn if she doesn't think she can take anyone.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ChrisDe: Tequila makes the gloves come out.

And her clothes fall off.

[YouTube video: Joe Nichols - Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off (Official Music Video)]


I have liked your post for a long time.  I remember Magua.  But that is one creepy looking guy in that video.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Giant Clown Shoe: Criminal damage: Raymont Boulevard

At 7:15 p.m. Sept. 20, a woman, 70, reported that someone smashed out her home's basement windows. While on the street, police learned that another home had been burglarized. Police have identified two 7-year-old suspects.

burying the lede?

No shiat. WTF is up with that story.

Also,,,,

[Fark user image 400x300]


This sounds like a case of "Be careful what you ask for."
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"One was released for hospital treatment, and the other to a responsible party."

It sounds like they've both partied enough for one day.
 
sid244
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Worldstar?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sid244: Worldstar?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Ivanka, Melania, stop it. The lawn boy is coming.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.