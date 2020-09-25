 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   University officials planned for months for the resumption of fall classes amid the pandemic, spending millions of dollars to make their campuses as safe as possible, but forgot one little thing: students like to party   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Academic term, North Carolina State University, student leaders, Occupational safety and health, Gordon Gee, University  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They didn't forget; they just don't actually care.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vengaboys - We like to Party! (The Vengabus)
Youtube 6Zbi0XmGtMw
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [YouTube video: Vengaboys - We like to Party! (The Vengabus)]


Damn it
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realistically, they could not have done much else and still attracted students to pay the bills. It all comes down to money.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's wipe everything down really well so we can't get sued as easily!"

The best expression I heard recently is "The theatre of safety" -- it really describes the excessive sanitizing of surfaces, even after the CDC came out and said surfaces weren't a major factor. It was human-to-human contact above all.

LALALALA We can't hear you!
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They didn't forget. It was open, or lose funding from dorms, sports, food, lab and parking fees.  They chose money,
 
lectos
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UberDave: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Zbi0XmG​tMw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like to party

Do It, Fluid
Youtube XVRIFN01CB4
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: They didn't forget. It was open, or lose funding from dorms, sports, food, lab and parking fees.  They chose money,


And then they shrug their shoulders and blame the students for their awesome safe opening plan not working.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) (Official Music Video)
Youtube eBShN8qT4lk
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: They didn't forget. It was open, or lose funding from dorms, sports, food, lab and parking fees.  They chose money,


Yup. Our local university refused to refund the athletic fees all students pay even though all sport are cancelled. It's all about the money. Covid cases are increasing in the community, entire fraternity and sorority houses are under quarantine, and very little info is getting to students and employees. But, thankfully no one has died. Yet.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only social distancing I was trying to do in college involved spreading legs
 
turboke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Belgium ...

Virologists: make the measures more consistent and stricter
Government: these are the more consistent and relaxed measures
Universities to their students: we urge you not to take advantage of the relaxed measures because they make no sense with the rising number of infections

The meme that got shared so much that it made the evening news was: "Press release: we don't know either. Do what you want but be a bit prudent, would ya? And wash your hands."
 
turboke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

exqqqme: The only social distancing I was trying to do in college involved spreading legs


And the girls kept you 6 ft away at all times?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So like everything else it boils down to the human element.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...And so the universities were slain, after all their defenses had failed, by the humblest thing that god in his wisdom put upon this earth: horny teenagers looking to get turnt up.
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: They didn't forget. It was open, or lose funding from dorms, sports, food, lab and parking fees.  They chose money,


Glasgow University has insisted that all students return ... but is teaching them online. You'll all be surprised to hear that bringing 20,000 young people from all over the UK together and then hoping then won't talk to each other while you provide no activities for them is, erm, not going well.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
students like to party

Also many think they are invincible and are too selfish to give much thought to how they'll be infecting others in their community who may be more vulnerable.

Which makes students not so different than a hell of a lot of other people.
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

orbister: Pharmdawg: They didn't forget. It was open, or lose funding from dorms, sports, food, lab and parking fees.  They chose money,

Glasgow University has insisted that all students return ... but is teaching them online. You'll all be surprised to hear that bringing 20,000 young people from all over the UK together and then hoping then won't talk to each other while you provide no activities for them is, erm, not going well.


Agreed. The is 7 sorts of farked up.

Right across the country - insist students return to / start uni in person, but only teach them online, thus giving them EVEN MORE FARKING REASON to socialise in order to make new friends.

It can only be about the money. There is no sane reason to do this.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pert: orbister: Pharmdawg: They didn't forget. It was open, or lose funding from dorms, sports, food, lab and parking fees.  They chose money,

Glasgow University has insisted that all students return ... but is teaching them online. You'll all be surprised to hear that bringing 20,000 young people from all over the UK together and then hoping then won't talk to each other while you provide no activities for them is, erm, not going well.

Agreed. The is 7 sorts of farked up.

Right across the country - insist students return to / start uni in person, but only teach them online, thus giving them EVEN MORE FARKING REASON to socialise in order to make new friends.

It can only be about the money. There is no sane reason to do this.


It's grotesquely irresponsible and the consequences were completely predictable.
 
