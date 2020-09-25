 Skip to content
(ABC News)   At least two people wounded in a knife attack by suspect who didn't get the memo that the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris moved offices   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not news: fanatics are dumb, regardless of flavour...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess those knife control laws over in Europe are working really well.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Strange tag indeed.
- "The suspected assailant had been arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but was not on police radar for Islamic radicalization, France's interior minister said. He said the screwdriver was considered a weapon, but did not explain why."
- "The main suspect, a young man with speckles of blood on his forehead and wearing orange gym shoes". That's it. That's the only description given in the article.
- article says attack happened in front of former offices, then says "The site is not far from where Friday's attack took place, outside the building where the weekly Charlie Hebdo was located before the 2015 attack."
- "The interior minister said the assailant arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor, apparently from Pakistan, but his identity was still being verified." So they arrested him a month ago for carrying a "weapon" and released him...without knowing who he was?? Or did they arrest him last time without taking his fingerprints?
- the attacks that happened in 2015 are just going to court?
- "Police initially announced that four people were wounded in the attack, but a police official told The AP that there were in fact only two confirmed wounded. Police could not explain the discrepancy."
- official statements say knife attack, two witnesses mentioned say "axe". Maybe "knife" is a general statement for bladed weapon?

Seems like so much was lost in translation.

For some reason this reminds me of the attack on the two British soldiers that were struck with a car, then knifed to death, and a woman took a video of the assailant(s?) while he made a rant and mentioned Islam with a bloody knife in his hand. Because it's normal for a woman to calmly interview someone after they stabbed someone to death, while they are still carrying a bloody knife and clearly still irritated.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Guess those knife control laws over in Europe are working really well.


It is, he used an axe.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just realized another one:
- witness said assailant ran into the subway after attack but article doesn't mentioned how he was captured.
- oh, and the trial for the Hebdo attack started two months ago, why such a random act right now?

This guy arrived to France as an "unaccompanied minor" three years, so he wasn't even in the country when the original attacks happened.

And I found it interesting/weird that the current offices are being protected by "775 police". That's over 200 officers per shift.

My take on this is this, is that this is some really unhinged person, (see arrest because he carried a screwdriver) that the police wanted to keep off the street, but couldn't really detain for legal reasons, who then attacked two people, and the French officials and French press want to stretch to make it seem like it's associated with the current court case.

The guy will probably spend the rest of his life in a home for the criminally insane or something.
And I really, really suggest looking into who was housing him, and where he was hanging out. They might have worked hard job on radicalizing* him.

/*i hate when that word is used to mean turning someone into a murderer
//it just sounds too "clean"
///it should mean teaching someone how to do tricks on a skateboard or surfboard :|
 
