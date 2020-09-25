 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   State Police issue apology over Facebook post, and Patti Smith somehow got mixed in   (wcax.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange, Burlington, Vermont, Vermont, United States, Patti Smith song, Vermont State Police, Patti Smith, front of a sign, Because the Night  
•       •       •

1348 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2020 at 12:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bullsh*t. They were cops. They know exactly what they wanted to say. ACAB
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nothing in that story about dancing barefoot
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down, Batman.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously thought that was an anti-police post at first. Creepy.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOK AT THEM STRUTTING AROUND LIKE THEY'RE COCK OF THE WALK.
WELL, LET ME TELL YOU.
VERMONT SP IS COCK OF NOTHING!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are No Mistakes now baby
We did the best we could
It takes what it takes and sometimes
It takes much more time than it should
To just to make the choices that we both
Have been dreaming of
There are No Mistakes in love
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good apology. Not "sorry if you were offended."
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More relevant Patti Smith song for the situation

Blue Oyster Cult: Career of Evil
Youtube HY3NQUoT89k
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the real VT state police aren't a bunch of fun loving pranksters?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: nothing in that story about dancing barefoot


Maybe they got caught pissing in a river?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: So the real VT state police aren't a bunch of fun loving pranksters?


Full of shenanigans.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The origin of the song is a good story.

Patti Smith on 'Because The Night' at 40: How Her Bruce Springsteen Collaboration Is 'A Whole Life in A Song'
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 because the night, belongs to lovers...🎵

BEIJO GAY NO SIMPSONS O FILME
Youtube Gurj5heNeb8


I have no idea why this music with this clip, but it just makes it hilarious... 😄
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they were referring to the Bruce Springsteen version (or the 10,000 Maniacs version since it's Socialist Vermont).
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should be saying "Goodbye to you" to whomever came up with that terrible post.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they didn't talk about Jackson Pollack.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Vermont State Police are wrapped up like a douche.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probly not People Have The Power
 
bigwf2007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What am I missing? Why the need to apologize?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Its bizarre that the cancel culture has not gone after Patti Smith.

She wrote a song called, ahem, "Rock and Roll Ni**er"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Bullsh*t. They were cops. They know exactly what they wanted to say. ACAB


I'll give them the benefit of the doubt on this one. The apology was an actual apology.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a Springsteen lyric.  Bruce Springsteen wrote the song and gave it to Patti Smith to record.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do you think they jerked off to themselves in the mirror to come up with that?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its bizarre that the cancel culture has not gone after Patti Smith.

She wrote a song called, ahem, "Rock and Roll Ni**er"


Cancel culture is Twitter and Twitter won't care about Patti Smith until she's relevant.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rambino: I'm an Egyptian!: Bullsh*t. They were cops. They know exactly what they wanted to say. ACAB

I'll give them the benefit of the doubt on this one. The apology was an actual apology.


A couple of points I'd like to make.

I tend to agree with Mr bino, as this did look like an actual apology

I'm trying to figure out what was so offensive about the post to begin with...I can be dense sometimes, so no surprise here (were they insinuating the own the night and will crack some skulls if they have to?...not sure)

Lastly, why in the hell do these institutions feel the need to put things out on social media in the first place? You're the police. Do your job competently. There is no need for bullshiat propaganda if you do it right.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is nonsense.  The VT troopers should be celebrated for their support of the LGBTQ community showing two silhouetted lovers in uniform. Let the night belong to lovers. Let the night belong to them.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CaptainSpaceJohnny: It's a Springsteen lyric.  Bruce Springsteen wrote the song and gave it to Patti Smith to record.


Smith wrote the lyrics.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

midigod: CaptainSpaceJohnny: It's a Springsteen lyric.  Bruce Springsteen wrote the song and gave it to Patti Smith to record.

Smith wrote the lyrics.


You are correct.  My bad.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.