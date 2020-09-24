 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Kentucky lawmaker who proposed "Breonna's Law" banning no-knock warrants arrested for protesting, charged with the same felony class as "wonton endangerment". Mmm wontons   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even participating in a protest that authorities deem "disorderly" is a felony under a proposed new law in Florida.  So is blocking a road, organizing a demonstration that turns "disorderly", dismantling a monument, and other things.

Before long dissing "Our President" will be a felony.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The LMPD is the Ku Klux Klan with military-grade weapons.
 
bisi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thanks subs, now I could really go endanger some wontons...
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: The LMPD is the Ku Klux Klan with military-grade weapons.


That's every police department in America.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Would not be surprised it the cops would not let them leave then once past curfew arrested them all for rioting.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I grew up there, but now that the Daily Mail announces it, I don't believe Kentucky exists. Hence, I don't believe Drew, Fark or Louisville exists.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A library? Really?  That sounds suspiciously like something the other guys would do.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

Though I agree that banning no-knock warrants is a good idea, and have said so in the past.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: A library? Really?  That sounds suspiciously like something the other guys would do.


There is little that can match the outrage when a right-winger first learns there are books that aren't The Turner Diaries.
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vpb: organizing a demonstration that turns "disorderly"


They want to make it a RICO violation...

If you organise a protest that turns violent, they will use legislation to battle the mob to charge you...
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vpb: Even participating in a protest that authorities deem "disorderly" is a felony under a proposed new law in Florida.  So is blocking a road, organizing a demonstration that turns "disorderly", dismantling a monument, and other things.

Before long dissing "Our President" will be a felony.


If they pass they won't stand up to basic 8th amendment challenges.  I hope.  I really really hope.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vpb: Even participating in a protest that authorities deem "disorderly" is a felony under a proposed new law in Florida.  So is blocking a road, organizing a demonstration that turns "disorderly", dismantling a monument, and other things.

Before long dissing "Our President" will be a felony.


That people now feel empowered to do things like this, and think they can get away with it, is the single most important reason every American has to fire Donald trump in November.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only option is to vote out every damn republican in this country and ensure they can never hold power in any branch of government.

That starts with rounding up all republican voters and shipping them off to China to help in the mines.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.


I haven't heard this at all.  Source?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wonton jokes are going to wear thin real fast.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: [Fark user image 587x581]


Seems like a pretty straight up attack on Christianity.  I eagerly await the pearl clutching.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: vpb: Even participating in a protest that authorities deem "disorderly" is a felony under a proposed new law in Florida.  So is blocking a road, organizing a demonstration that turns "disorderly", dismantling a monument, and other things.

Before long dissing "Our President" will be a felony.

That people now feel empowered to do things like this, and think they can get away with it, is the single most important reason every American has to fire Donald trump in November.


Well I hate to play spoiler alert, peace isn't going to reign over the land if Biden wins the election.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: [Fark user image image 587x581]


Trump had an Episcopal church shot up and the clergy evicted for his photo op in the summer

He was castigated for it by the Episcopal Church leadership

Republicans didnt care

And those were white people

The first Amendment means nothing to Republicans.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: [Fark user image image 587x581]


Locking yourself in a church while running from the KKK? No thanks.
inquirer.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flincher: The only option is to vote out every damn republican in this country and ensure they can never hold power in any branch of government.

That starts with rounding up all republican voters and shipping them off to China to help in the mines.


We need at least two parties to keep the nitwit politicians in check.  Name a one party country that respects human rights.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?


Source is her boyfriend in the apartment who said he heard knocking at the door.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

Though I agree that banning no-knock warrants is a good idea, and have said so in the past.


Well, either that, or the Second Amendment. You cannot have both as meaningful law.
Personally, I'd rather keep the second and shiatcan the no-knocks, if given my preference.
if my gun rights and self defense rights can vanish in a puff of smoke when some guy miles away in a black robe hands a cop a piece of paper unbeknownst to me, then I didn't actually possess them to begin with.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?


image.slidesharecdn.comView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

Though I agree that banning no-knock warrants is a good idea, and have said so in the past.


Boy, you just love being wrong, don't you?

https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/32350290​0​1

www.washingtonpost.com/politics/breon​n​a-taylor-castle-doctrine/2020/09/24/44​e41eba-fe90-11ea-b555-4d71a9254f4b_sto​ry.html%3foutputType=amp
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?


Also, the AG's announcement this past week of why there are no charges relating to her death.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Flincher: The only option is to vote out every damn republican in this country and ensure they can never hold power in any branch of government.

That starts with rounding up all republican voters and shipping them off to China to help in the mines.

We need at least two parties to keep the nitwit politicians in check.  Name a one party country that respects human rights.


Sealand
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rand Paul didn't get arrested...

https://nypost.com/2020/09/24/rand-pa​u​l-speaks-out-on-breonna-taylor-grand-j​ury-decision/

His bill would do far more good than a KY only one.

Of course, to greenlight an article about it would be forcing Fark to say something good about him. That obviously isn't allowed by the leftist mobs.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rand Paul didn't get arrested...

https://nypost.com/2020/09/24/rand-pau​l-speaks-out-on-breonna-taylor-grand-j​ury-decision/

His bill would do far more good than a KY only one.

Of course, to greenlight an article about it would be forcing Fark to say something good about him. That obviously isn't allowed by the leftist mobs.


It's greenlit and right above this one.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: jso2897: vpb: Even participating in a protest that authorities deem "disorderly" is a felony under a proposed new law in Florida.  So is blocking a road, organizing a demonstration that turns "disorderly", dismantling a monument, and other things.

Before long dissing "Our President" will be a felony.

That people now feel empowered to do things like this, and think they can get away with it, is the single most important reason every American has to fire Donald trump in November.

Well I hate to play spoiler alert, peace isn't going to reign over the land if Biden wins the election.


I didn't think it would. But it will be better than living under this administration, by light years, in terms of civil liberties (and anything else you can name). Biden, at least, acknowledges that such things exist.
BSAB is a weak, and untenable and inarguable argument under these circumstances.
You can whatabout yourself all the way to Hell, if you aren't careful.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: EyeballKid: The LMPD is the Ku Klux Klan with military-grade weapons.

That's every police department in America.


Constant marathons of Chicago PD on tv have told me otherwise. It takes place in a mythical land where the cops go way out of their jurisdiction, and bang each other, and only one cop is crooked. The head cop just talks like Tom Waits, scratches his nuts, and growls some more at people while his friend with a porno mustache does sneaky stuff.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rand Paul didn't get arrested...

https://nypost.com/2020/09/24/rand-pau​l-speaks-out-on-breonna-taylor-grand-j​ury-decision/

His bill would do far more good than a KY only one.

Of course, to greenlight an article about it would be forcing Fark to say something good about him. That obviously isn't allowed by the leftist mobs.


"Speaking to Fox News' "The Story" Wednesday night, Paul (R-Ky.) said he was "kind of saddened to see the fires" and hoped "we can begin to heal on this.""

Profile in courage right there.
 
Sophont
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Flincher: The only option is to vote out every damn republican in this country and ensure they can never hold power in any branch of government.

That starts with rounding up all republican voters and shipping them off to China to help in the mines.

We need at least two parties to keep the nitwit politicians in check.  Name a one party country that respects human rights.


Getting rid of the Republicans, a criminal organization, is not the same as giving Democrats full control of the entire apparatus of the state. We still have all the other attributes in place to allow another party to rise, and hopefully this time they will be the loyal opposition.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?

Source is her boyfriend in the apartment who said he heard knocking at the door.


He didn't hear knocking, they were breaking down the door with item #21

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If Congress had the guts of that Unitarian priest, there would be no need for these protests.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: gar1013: Rand Paul didn't get arrested...

https://nypost.com/2020/09/24/rand-pau​l-speaks-out-on-breonna-taylor-grand-j​ury-decision/

His bill would do far more good than a KY only one.

Of course, to greenlight an article about it would be forcing Fark to say something good about him. That obviously isn't allowed by the leftist mobs.

It's greenlit and right above this one.


YEAH, BUT FARKLIBS!!!!

*WHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIINE*
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welcome to America.

Don't exercise your first amendment or we'll take away your vote and brand you undesirable for life.

Also. All this political bribery is protected first amendment speech.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?



His ass.
 
eKonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?

Source is her boyfriend in the apartment who said he heard knocking at the door.



1. The warrant specifically authorized no-knock entry. It used those exact words.

2. Knocking on the door, then immediately forcing entry rather than waiting for a response, is effectively the same as "no-knock entry."
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: I grew up there, but now that the Daily Mail announces it, I don't believe Kentucky exists. Hence, I don't believe Drew, Fark or Louisville exists.


Wonton exists.  They're real and they're delicious.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: mrmopar5287: Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?

Source is her boyfriend in the apartment who said he heard knocking at the door.

He didn't hear knocking, they were breaking down the door with item #21

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Knocking down the door is technically a form of knocking.  Chislic, lambfarts.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: gar1013: Rand Paul didn't get arrested...

https://nypost.com/2020/09/24/rand-pau​l-speaks-out-on-breonna-taylor-grand-j​ury-decision/

His bill would do far more good than a KY only one.

Of course, to greenlight an article about it would be forcing Fark to say something good about him. That obviously isn't allowed by the leftist mobs.

It's greenlit and right above this one.


If it is, then it hasn't been published yet.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why it is infuriating. The right wing nuts will claim MSM or lamestream media for everything but in truth the media doesn't do enough to curtail the lies the police tell about events. They are for the sensational sound bits first then will do more indepth journalism afterwords and of course in this case the right wingers eat it up as it goes with their bias.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vpb: Even participating in a protest that authorities deem "disorderly" is a felony under a proposed new law in Florida.  So is blocking a road, organizing a demonstration that turns "disorderly", dismantling a monument, and other things.

Before long dissing "Our President" will be a felony.


But remember, it's those dastardly SJWs and leftists who want to destroy free speech!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?


https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinio​n​s/2020/09/24/correcting-misinformation​-about-breonna-taylor/ goes over the issue pretty thoroughly.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was a No-Knock Warrant.  They knocked and announced because they knew she was a peripheral player.
 
NFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People are having their right to vote stripped away for simply exercising their right to peacefully protest.  This is a serious threat to out democracy.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Mr.Uncle.Bill: dittybopper: The raid on Breonna's apartment wasn't a "no-knock" warrant.

I haven't heard this at all.  Source?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinion​s/2020/09/24/correcting-misinformation​-about-breonna-taylor/ goes over the issue pretty thoroughly.


I don't subscribe so I can't read that.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: Would not be surprised it the cops would not let them leave then once past curfew arrested them all for rioting.


They do that EVERYWHERE.  They did that in DC a month ago.   And I am getting VERY tired of places like The Fail saying the cops  in this case "knocked and announced" because ONE WITNESS (the only one the grand jury heard from) out of EIGHT said that he heard something that MIGHT have been that...the other 7 hear NOTHING, and the warrant the cops sought and received was, in fact a "no-knock" warrant.   But sure, they went through the trouble getting one and then knocked and announced anyway?

and has ANYONE ever explained why PLAIN CLOTHES cops were serving a warrant anyway?   Isn't the whole point of having cops wear uniforms to make them easily identifiable?   And why was it being served at 2am? why couldn't it have waited since by their own assessment it was a "low risk" warrant?

The ugly truth is that, if you read between the lines, the whole purpose of this little raid was to punish Breonna Taylor for bailing out her drug-dealer ex previously.  Cops wanted to harass her and make her life a living hell.
 
