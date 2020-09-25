 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Who saw this coming? More than 250,000 saws sold at Lowe's recalled due to staying on after you turn them off   (fox43.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
that is not a saw.
Saws are Orange or Green.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is why I prefer Home Depot.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great. Now we're not going to have enough to fight Corona Zombies.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Great. Now we're not going to have enough to fight Corona Zombies.


Not having to hold the trigger down while you slash through those zombie hordes might be a feature, not a bug, actually.

Dumb trivia I remember: they removed the clutch in chainsaw they used in Texas Chainsaw Massacre so the chain would spin at idle.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
250K+ saws sold at Lowe's recalled, might not turn off

Fark user imageView Full Size


oh no!  i can't find the off switch!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's that many electric chainsaws out there just from that brand?

The people who lived in my house before me had a plug in electric chainsaw.  It was a great idea until two trees came down across the driveway and power was out for a week.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone who has ever bought a Kobalt tool and has the ability to learn from their mistakes saw this coming.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: There's that many electric chainsaws out there just from that brand?

The people who lived in my house before me had a plug in electric chainsaw.  It was a great idea until two trees came down across the driveway and power was out for a week.


Lowe's probably uses the same Chinese manufacturer as Harbor Freight. But the difference is, with HF, not turning off is a feature.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Anyone who has ever bought a Kobalt tool and has the ability to learn from their mistakes saw this coming.


Im sure HongKong Sunrise Trading warranties are as rock solid as the name they don't stand behind.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: There's that many electric chainsaws out there just from that brand?

The people who lived in my house before me had a plug in electric chainsaw.  It was a great idea until two trees came down across the driveway and power was out for a week.


They are great for light yardwork. Don't have to get out the real saw and put the cycles on it, don't have one more small engine laying around to tinker with, they are cheap enough where you can buy say an 8 and 12 inch bar electric for the cost of one quality gas one, so you have the right sized saw for what you are up to, and they are relatively quiet.

But yeah, they are usueless if you are dealing with a real sized tree. So you keep a 20" gas for stuff like storm sand shiat like that, and then these for just every day yard stuff.

There is conflicting info out there with how well safety chaps deal with them, but the thought seems to be good quality chaps will still protect you in common situations. Also they are brutal on your batteries overall life if you abuse them, so i keep a separate set of batteries for those vs my normal tools.
 
max_pooper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: There's that many electric chainsaws out there just from that brand?

The people who lived in my house before me had a plug in electric chainsaw.  It was a great idea until two trees came down across the driveway and power was out for a week.


That's why you have a generator. I have transitioned to all electric lawn equipment. Electric motors require no maintenance and can sit in the garage all winter completely forgotten about and they start right up in the spring. It's much easier to keep one small engine up and running than a half dozen+.
 
