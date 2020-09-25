 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   'Zoom Karen' goes blasto on granddaughter's virtual class to rant about the BLM movement, Obama and why the clouds are moving   (dailydot.com) divider line
53
    More: Dumbass, Barack Obama, student's grandmother, Democratic Party, Illinois, United States presidential election, 2008, United States Senate election in Illinois, 2004, Bill Clinton, African American  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Host:   right click.....mute

problem solved.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Goes Blasto" is now in my lexicon. Thanks, subby.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one is insulted by comparisons to "Karen".
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still less annoying than that annoying harpie in the AIG commercial who says her mom is some kind of superhero.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: "Goes Blasto" is now in my lexicon. Thanks, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what are those kids...12? 14?

"whats the most important historical event thats happened in your lifetime?"
"BLM"
props to whatever kid was socially aware enough to see that.  they're in the age range that its true.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Tr0mBoNe: "Goes Blasto" is now in my lexicon. Thanks, subby.

[Fark user image image 406x408]


Don't skip leg day.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Host:   right click.....mute

problem solved.


Pretty sure you can kill the camera and/or boot them entirely.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?


About three months ago. Gotta feel sorry for the chicks whose name actually is Karen. Well, depending on their hair cut.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a facepalm big enough.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Kevin, did you catch the license plate of that bus that girl just threw you under?
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MythDragon:

Don't skip leg day.

Sage advice. I recommend 100 miles a week on the bicycle. Failing that, "death by lunges."

For me, legs are all about reps.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, that dailydot.com article was unreadable-a sentence of text, then an enormous ad, another sentence or two of text, another enormous ad-who in the world would waste their time trying to read an article on such a site?
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?


Black Jeopardy with Chadwick Boseman - SNL
Youtube hzMzFGgmQOc
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut Up NY Boomer
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are SO DESPERATE TO BE OPPRESSED.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even imagine trying to be a teacher in 2020 when all the kids' parents can watch over your shoulder and just butt in any time they have a problem with your curriculum.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?


Last year, maybe the year before.  I'm not sure of the origin of the term, but that asymmetrical, sharp-winged pseudo-bob hairstyle you see in a statistically-significant number of middle-aged middle-class white women started being called The Karen (not sure why Karen, but the name probably was meant to reference the Rachel from the Friends era).  Someone noticed that this hairstyle turned up in many white women who are aggressively confrontational in retail ("I want to speak with your manager" at the drop of a hat to get deals or free shiat).  This could just be coincidence or selection bias, but the hairstyle and the attitude of self-entitled biatchiness became linked in the zeitgeist.  At that point, Karen moved from a hairstyle to a lifestyle choice, ie megacoont.  So, when you say "Karen" people know you mean some McMansion-owning, jumped-up white trash biatch went spare for absolutely no reason.  And then this year happened.  You know, the one when white people got generally mad that they aren't allowed to kill people to get their tips frosted and that Those People got uppity for just a little extrajudicial murdering.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?

About three months ago. Gotta feel sorry for the chicks whose name actually is Karen. Well, depending on their hair cut.


47akegly150bni1zhg1ox1q6-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


We can make exceptions for the good ones.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: They are SO DESPERATE TO BE OPPRESSED.


We have zoos having problems feeding the lions.  Indulge their love of the martyrs and chunk them in, citing respect for their religious beliefs if they complain.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


RE: Karens
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Subtonic: Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?

About three months ago. Gotta feel sorry for the chicks whose name actually is Karen. Well, depending on their hair cut.

[47akegly150bni1zhg1ox1q6-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 302x405]

We can make exceptions for the good ones.


If she got the haircut, I think it would completely fry the "I can't fap to this" circuits in retail workers' brains.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I can't even imagine trying to be a teacher in 2020 when all the kids' parents can watch over your shoulder and just butt in any time they have a problem with your curriculum.


Yep.  Since they are expected to be psychologists, substitute parents, family therapists, and now epidemiologists and then are called greedy when they want to go home with more than 22k a year.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The little kid in me says: People can't be this stupid, this has to be fake

The jaded adult in me: People are this stupid, I hope it's fake.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?


That took place this year.  It might surprise you to learn this, but popular culture and slang is constantly evolving and changing.
 
Off2403
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Host:   right click.....mute

problem solved.


My daughter is doing remote learning in 1st grade and I'm continually perplexed that the teachers keep asking the same kids to mute themselves all day long instead of just putting them on mute and leaving it that way.  I know that they know how, because my wife is a teacher in the school and has shown them.

I also feel terrible for that lady's granddaughter.  All of those kids were immediately a target of her anger and no longer felt safe talking about BLM: her granddaughter disavows ever mentioning it, the other kid that she pointed at wanted nothing to do with it because of the stupid / crazy that was happening.  Fark that lady and everyone like her.
 
Off2403
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?


Quit Karening up the comments!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: The little kid in me says: People can't be this stupid, this has to be fake

The jaded adult in me: People are this stupid, I hope it's fake.


The alcoholic in me says, I wish I could get that drunk -- Karen drunk.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Off2403: My daughter is doing remote learning in 1st grade and I'm continually perplexed that the teachers keep asking the same kids to mute themselves all day long instead of just putting them on mute and leaving it that way.  I know that they know how, because my wife is a teacher in the school and has shown them.



A certain percentage of teachers got into it so they can boss kids around, rather than to teach
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think it should be legal to throw a paper sack full of cold diarrhea in her face.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Random Anonymous Blackmail: The little kid in me says: People can't be this stupid, this has to be fake

The jaded adult in me: People are this stupid, I hope it's fake.

The alcoholic in me says, I wish I could get that drunk -- Karen drunk.


What are you waiting for, early bird never gets the buzz.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know what that website needs?

More ads. It's like reading the Daily Fail without the pictures. One sentence, ad. One more sentence. Another ad. Using Brave so I don't see the ads, but I still see the giant empty spaces where they'd be. And these assholes wonder why we use ad blockers...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I can't even imagine trying to be a teacher in 2020 when all the kids' parents can watch over your shoulder and just butt in any time they have a problem with your curriculum.


So... take that fact as an opportunity to get the parents involved, and educated themselves. Hearkens back to the classical Greek ideal (beloved by Robert Heinlein, if I am not mistaken) when teaching was a presumably wiser older person, and a younger person, sitting together on a log and learning together, from each other.

Seriously, just for a moment, imagine a forum where multiple teachers, parents, and children are all participating together. Chaos? Maybe. Or maybe not. Why does organized behavior always have to be a top-down pyramid? Because people are idiots who have to be herded to accomplish anything?

Just perhaps, if that is what you expect, then that is what you get.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oopsboom: what are those kids...12? 14?

"whats the most important historical event thats happened in your lifetime?"
"BLM"
props to whatever kid was socially aware enough to see that.  they're in the age range that its true.


What is more important, the Southern Strategy conspired by Nixon and his helpers, leading to Dolt 45 being the Grand Finale? Or BLM as a whole?

It is a tier list, or catagorical?

Because one highlights that stupidity is rampant and in control of everything that makes this country a shothole, and the other is shining light on the idiots in charge of everyday life of minorities subjugated by racist morons.

I can't say one leads to the other, since the 1960s was when MLK and the Southern strategy were in conflict. I am seeing a pattern, as I type this.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phalamir: Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?

Last year, maybe the year before.  I'm not sure of the origin of the term, but that asymmetrical, sharp-winged pseudo-bob hairstyle you see in a statistically-significant number of middle-aged middle-class white women started being called The Karen (not sure why Karen, but the name probably was meant to reference the Rachel from the Friends era).  Someone noticed that this hairstyle turned up in many white women who are aggressively confrontational in retail ("I want to speak with your manager" at the drop of a hat to get deals or free shiat).  This could just be coincidence or selection bias, but the hairstyle and the attitude of self-entitled biatchiness became linked in the zeitgeist.  At that point, Karen moved from a hairstyle to a lifestyle choice, ie megacoont.  So, when you say "Karen" people know you mean some McMansion-owning, jumped-up white trash biatch went spare for absolutely no reason.  And then this year happened.  You know, the one when white people got generally mad that they aren't allowed to kill people to get their tips frosted and that Those People got uppity for just a little extrajudicial murdering.


"Went spare"? Not familiar with that (but I sorta like it). What does it mean?

Is it a bowling reference? As in "freakout when one pin wobbles but is left standing"?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?


I now see it routinely used for "Woman who speaks up when I screw up her meal/coffee order."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: phalamir: Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?

Last year, maybe the year before.  I'm not sure of the origin of the term, but that asymmetrical, sharp-winged pseudo-bob hairstyle you see in a statistically-significant number of middle-aged middle-class white women started being called The Karen (not sure why Karen, but the name probably was meant to reference the Rachel from the Friends era).  Someone noticed that this hairstyle turned up in many white women who are aggressively confrontational in retail ("I want to speak with your manager" at the drop of a hat to get deals or free shiat).  This could just be coincidence or selection bias, but the hairstyle and the attitude of self-entitled biatchiness became linked in the zeitgeist.  At that point, Karen moved from a hairstyle to a lifestyle choice, ie megacoont.  So, when you say "Karen" people know you mean some McMansion-owning, jumped-up white trash biatch went spare for absolutely no reason.  And then this year happened.  You know, the one when white people got generally mad that they aren't allowed to kill people to get their tips frosted and that Those People got uppity for just a little extrajudicial murdering.

"Went spare"? Not familiar with that (but I sorta like it). What does it mean?

Is it a bowling reference? As in "freakout when one pin wobbles but is left standing"?


It is a Britishism meaning "got angry", often with implications of irrational or over the top.  It comes from the Depression Era for being unemployed - you were made into a spare, like a tire.  Considering the unemployment and general malaise of the time, the anger connotation is easy to see.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the granddaughter is quietly planning her revenge. You just don't embarrass a 12 yr old girl in front of her entire class without suffering serious consequences.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: [Fark user image 324x523]


Ahh..., remember the 80s when Bill Murray brought 300 ccs of Thorazine on a date with Sigourney Weaver and literally NOBODY batted an eye!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?

I now see it routinely used for "Woman who speaks up when I screw up her meal/coffee order."


It's the new "millennials spending money on avocado toast," but more misogynist.

Now we have the "Karen's" and the "angry black women."

Don't say anything ladies, the internet will get you.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oopsboom: what are those kids...12? 14?

"whats the most important historical event thats happened in your lifetime?"
"BLM"
props to whatever kid was socially aware enough to see that.  they're in the age range that its true.


My 16 year olds are in the same 'government/civics' class taught by someone i think has really no business teaching. Kids have an open discussion text forum they can type away and discuss while he's talking. BLM came up. One kid said 'all lives matter' another respond with 'you're white, aren't you'. Other kids gently started discussing why the BLM movement is happening. The teacher closed the chat to student input the rest if that class. My kids were not happy.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheYeti: fiddlehead: Super Chronic: When did "Karen" cease to have a specific meaning and become a catch-all for "woman who does bad things"?

I now see it routinely used for "Woman who speaks up when I screw up her meal/coffee order."

It's the new "millennials spending money on avocado toast," but more misogynist.

Now we have the "Karen's" and the "angry black women."

Don't say anything ladies, the internet will get you.


The only people I've seen trying to claim that "karen" is a derrogatory term for anyone other than racist white women are white supremacists and white radfems.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: Jesus, that dailydot.com article was unreadable-a sentence of text, then an enormous ad, another sentence or two of text, another enormous ad-who in the world would waste their time trying to read an article on such a site?


/hangs head in shame
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Back in the pre-internet days, my young child brought home some overly political homework, that very much only addressed one side of an issue, that had perhaps a dozen sides.  It involved the environment, indigenous people, self determination, corporate greed, lack of opportunity, ownership of resources, and the hypocrisy of small white children writing "stop being bad guys" in crayon, while living in and benefiting from a consumer culture.

Rather than go in and interrupt a class in progress, I simply made an appointment with the teacher, and the two of us discussed how informed activism is good, but blind activism isn't overly helpful to anyone.  I learned something about being a teacher, she learned something about to be a better activist, and not inflicting her uninformed activism on school children.

It took all of ten minutes, and no children were traumatized.  Don't compound one error, by committing another.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: oopsboom: what are those kids...12? 14?

"whats the most important historical event thats happened in your lifetime?"
"BLM"
props to whatever kid was socially aware enough to see that.  they're in the age range that its true.

What is more important, the Southern Strategy conspired by Nixon and his helpers, leading to Dolt 45 being the Grand Finale? Or BLM as a whole?

It is a tier list, or catagorical?

Because one highlights that stupidity is rampant and in control of everything that makes this country a shothole, and the other is shining light on the idiots in charge of everyday life of minorities subjugated by racist morons.

I can't say one leads to the other, since the 1960s was when MLK and the Southern strategy were in conflict. I am seeing a pattern, as I type this.


W was elected president 20 years ago, took office 19 years ago and left office 11 years ago.  his presidency much less strategies and conspiracies leading up to it are outside the lifetimes of those kids.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: oopsboom: what are those kids...12? 14?

"whats the most important historical event thats happened in your lifetime?"
"BLM"
props to whatever kid was socially aware enough to see that.  they're in the age range that its true.

What is more important, the Southern Strategy conspired by Nixon and his helpers, leading to Dolt 45 being the Grand Finale? Or BLM as a whole?

It is a tier list, or catagorical?

Because one highlights that stupidity is rampant and in control of everything that makes this country a shothole, and the other is shining light on the idiots in charge of everyday life of minorities subjugated by racist morons.

I can't say one leads to the other, since the 1960s was when MLK and the Southern strategy were in conflict. I am seeing a pattern, as I type this.


Do you understand that for a child born in 2008, watergate is half a century ago?   I was grade school age in the 80s and I assure you that the great depression did not seem relevant to current events for me.  It was trivia.
 
