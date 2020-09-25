 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   UK in chaos after worker at Aunt Bessie's food production facility dies of Coronavirus   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Employment, Yorkshire, Factory, Collegiality, Death, Proactive, Aunt Bessie's factory worker, Aunt Bessie  
•       •       •

909 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2020 at 12:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IS AUNT BESSIE OK?????

It comes after a 'small number' of staff tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago.

Brits and their f*cking fortnights.
Can't you just say "two weeks" like the rest of the world?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, now I'll have to make my own Yorkshire puddings....

Did we lose a war?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"US In A Stupor Because Of Uncle Jemimas Mash Liquor"
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all brexits fault.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine how awful a frozen Yorkshire pudding would taste. Is the gravy you pour over the top made from a powder, too?
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Health officials in Hull said the risk to the general public was 'very low'. The Government says it is 'very unlikely' you can catch coronavirus from food. "


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I can only imagine how awful a frozen Yorkshire pudding would taste. Is the gravy you pour over the top made from a powder, too?


You have to heat them up first, that's where you're going wrong.

/either cook frozen batter or reheat a pre cooked pudding.
//they are actually quite pleasant.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I find the image of a white lady being called 'aunt' culturally insensitive. They should change the name to 'Bessie's Original'.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I find the image of a white lady being called 'aunt' culturally insensitive. They should change the name to 'Bessie's Original'.


Why? Were white women forced to work in black houses, and the black children of the house referred to her as "aunt"?
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: IS AUNT BESSIE OK?????

It comes after a 'small number' of staff tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago.

Brits and their f*cking fortnights.
Can't you just say "two weeks" like the rest of the world?


Why? What's wrong with fortnight? Also 'the rest of the world'? You need to get out more. I don't profess to speak a lot of languages, but I know the spanish speaking countries use 'quincena' not 'two weeks'.
 
wantingout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did she actually die from the virus? Or just tested positive and then died in a car crash or something.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: Walker: IS AUNT BESSIE OK?????

It comes after a 'small number' of staff tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago.

Brits and their f*cking fortnights.
Can't you just say "two weeks" like the rest of the world?

Why? What's wrong with fortnight? Also 'the rest of the world'? You need to get out more. I don't profess to speak a lot of languages, but I know the spanish speaking countries use 'quincena' not 'two weeks'.


"Quincena" is Spanish for "five dinners".

You're welcome.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wantingout: Did she actually die from the virus? Or just tested positive and then died in a car crash or something.


They don't want you to know she was actually attacked by a rogue batch of Yorkshire puddings, before they were slaughtered and frozen. Bill Gates, in conjunction with (((SOROS))) and the reverse vampires, is paying off the NHS to increase COVID diagnoses to make 5G signals better.

/herp a derp a doo.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.