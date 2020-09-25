 Skip to content
 
(Fox 31 Denver)   Moose sharpens horns on parked car. Squirrel still nuts   (kdvr.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Deer, Elk, Moose, rule of thumb, White-tailed deer, Mule deer mating season peaks, Utah, mating season  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
tshirthell.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Moose don't have horns. They have antlers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mynd you, møøse keying can be pretti nasti...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Moose don't have horns. They have antlers.


Call the Science Patrol.  They know how to deal with Antlar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And fark this car in particular.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm cracking up at him flicking his tongue so nonchalantly.
 
