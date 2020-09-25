 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   FDA: CAUTION teenagers make poor life choices   (cnn.com) divider line
    PSA, Common cold, Asthma, much diphenhydramine, Rhinorrhea, severe health problems, Health care, Health care professionals, reports of teenagers  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this is the generation that's supposed to save the world? Don't forget about them eating Tide pods, setting themselves on fire, and committing crimes and filming them because "It's a prank bro, it was just a prank"
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have the sneaking suspicion that the real "challenge" is to see the who can get their ridiculous challenge to make the evening news where it will get the oldsters all worked up.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, thanks a lot a-holes. Now this is going to get restricted too.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of pussies.

When I was a kid we inhaled freon directly out of home AC units.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The relentless grasp boomers have in this country is getting pathetic. Get out of politics, get out of positions of power, just retire and enjoy it. The teflon and aluminum pans have clearly made them all a little special.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: And this is the generation that's supposed to save the world? Don't forget about them eating Tide pods, setting themselves on fire, and committing crimes and filming them because "It's a prank bro, it was just a prank"


We need a another Vietnam to thin their ranks out.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the kids are finally off the Jenkem.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds are good exactly one person did this and it's being overblown as the next "kids are stupid" thing, just like the last 70000 things.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't say what the challenge is. Is it just to take a whole bunch of Benadryl? Aside from the fact that you may die, it seems like a pointless "challenge".
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tripping on benadryl is such a horrible experience,there's no euphoia,everything about it is terrible. I did it once and that was plenty for me. Deliriants are not fun drugs,they'd have more fun tripping on dxm.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: The relentless grasp boomers have in this country is getting pathetic. Get out of politics, get out of positions of power, just retire and enjoy it. The teflon and aluminum pans have clearly made them all a little special.


So your generation of soft, ill shapen heads can turn this nation into a structureless feel-goodery? No thanks.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I have the sneaking suspicion that the real "challenge" is to see the who can get their ridiculous challenge to make the evening news where it will get the oldsters all worked up.


While they completely ignore the drug crisis that's actually killing kids (and adults).
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next time I check on this thread, I hope to find it full of Ice T memes.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Walker: And this is the generation that's supposed to save the world? Don't forget about them eating Tide pods, setting themselves on fire, and committing crimes and filming them because "It's a prank bro, it was just a prank"

We need a another Vietnam to thin their ranks out.


That seems like a pretty f*cked up thing to say.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overdose of diphenhydramine is about 30mg/kg of body weight.  That means a 150 pound person needs 2,040 mg, or 81 of those little pink pills in a 3 hour period, to die.

So I'm calling bullshiat.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The age group that invented sizzurp makes bad decisions? The hell you say.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: We need a another Vietnam to thin their ranks out.


That seems like a pretty f*cked up thing to say.

You

seem like a pretty fu*ked up thing to say.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they'll save us from Trump!
But they're only 4% of likely voters.
Also someone please kill off the Pre-Boomers.
COVID-19: "I'm on it!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Overdose of diphenhydramine is about 30mg/kg of body weight.  That means a 150 pound person needs 2,040 mg, or 81 of those little pink pills in a 3 hour period, to die.

So I'm calling bullshiat.


It takes about 600mgs of that shiat to see shiat on it,that's how much I took and I weighed around 220lbs. It was terrible.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sad. But at least it's just the dumb ones.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: dothemath: Walker: And this is the generation that's supposed to save the world? Don't forget about them eating Tide pods, setting themselves on fire, and committing crimes and filming them because "It's a prank bro, it was just a prank"

We need a another Vietnam to thin their ranks out.

That seems like a pretty f*cked up thing to say.


It's a Bart Simpson reference. He's talking about GenX:

https://tv-memes.yarn.co/yarn-clip/88​5​52cd1-649b-4c14-ae52-5f262e7695aa/text​?ts=1601045771068#8l05ukJX46.copy
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be doing the drink a lot and do a bunch of drugs and then shoot a white horse challenge tonight. It won't be video taped, and it is way more fun than anything you do with Benadryl.

9 marks is not always a white horse, but a white horse is always 9 marks
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's just great...

Now some clueless moron wil overreact, and I'm gonna have to produce ID, won't be able to buy it after the pharmacy closes, won't be able to buy the big bottle that lasts me a year. All because of some stupid shiatheads on this dumb social media site and their "challenge"...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: The relentless grasp boomers have in this country is getting pathetic. Get out of politics, get out of positions of power, just retire and enjoy it. The teflon and aluminum pans have clearly made them all a little special.


As a boomer, it pleases me to see you so unhappy. Keep eating your liver, kid. I think I'l go sail my boat.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Significant Benadryl overdoses are a biatch and a half to treat. You don't just have the anticholinergic effects of it to deal with.

A TikToker Drank 2 Bottles Benadryl. This Is What Happened To Her Organs.
Youtube NaAFOrudj0g
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat dont let these kids know what you can do with a can of dust-off...
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: The next time I check on this thread, I hope to find it full of Ice T memes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Significant Benadryl overdoses are a biatch and a half to treat. You don't just have the anticholinergic effects of it to deal with.

[YouTube video: A TikToker Drank 2 Bottles Benadryl. This Is What Happened To Her Organs.]


that channel is wicked interesting
 
ex-nuke [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Walker: And this is the generation that's supposed to save the world? Don't forget about them eating Tide pods, setting themselves on fire, and committing crimes and filming them because "It's a prank bro, it was just a prank"

We need a another Vietnam to thin their ranks out.


That would take out the wrong ones and isn't necessary, they are doing a fine job of killing off the stupid all by themselves. Think of it as Evolution in Action.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the rule for over the counter medication becomes don't sell anything that can kill you if you take a hundred pills then that's it. Everything is by prescription. You will NEVER be able to save idiots from themselves.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: hardinparamedic: Significant Benadryl overdoses are a biatch and a half to treat. You don't just have the anticholinergic effects of it to deal with.

[YouTube video: A TikToker Drank 2 Bottles Benadryl. This Is What Happened To Her Organs.]

that channel is wicked interesting


He also runs Hemereview which gives more in depth professional information for clinicians on the topic, since these are geared more towards the general public.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: LurkLongAndProsper: The next time I check on this thread, I hope to find it full of Ice T memes.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herbert the Pervert Scene: "Whoever can swallow the most Tylenol PM wins"
Youtube 36uJ7Q_t5_s
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: But they'll save us from Trump!
But they're only 4% of likely voters.
Also someone please kill off the Pre-Boomers.
COVID-19: "I'm on it!"
[Fark user image 850x463]


Looking at that chart, it's almost like when people grow up and get wiser they see the democrats are full of shiat.

/i learned early.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of it as evolution in action.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: tuxq: The relentless grasp boomers have in this country is getting pathetic. Get out of politics, get out of positions of power, just retire and enjoy it. The teflon and aluminum pans have clearly made them all a little special.

So your generation of soft, ill shapen heads can turn this nation into a structureless feel-goodery? No thanks.


You sound impotent.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ex-nuke: That would take out the wrong ones and isn't necessary, they are doing a fine job of killing off the stupid all by themselves. Think of it as Evolution in Action.


Shakes tiny fist of internet rage.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Overdose of diphenhydramine is about 30mg/kg of body weight.  That means a 150 pound person needs 2,040 mg, or 81 of those little pink pills in a 3 hour period, to die.

So I'm calling bullshiat.


Dimenhydrinate is better
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: dothemath: tuxq: The relentless grasp boomers have in this country is getting pathetic. Get out of politics, get out of positions of power, just retire and enjoy it. The teflon and aluminum pans have clearly made them all a little special.

So your generation of soft, ill shapen heads can turn this nation into a structureless feel-goodery? No thanks.

You sound impotent.


Tell your mom to stop calling me.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the Tylenol and Vodka challenge.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Sofi Tukker:

SOFI TUKKER - Benadryl (Official Video) [Ultra Music]
Youtube NLynxwbALaE
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Walker: But they'll save us from Trump!
But they're only 4% of likely voters.
Also someone please kill off the Pre-Boomers.
COVID-19: "I'm on it!"
[Fark user image 850x463]

Looking at that chart, it's almost like when people grow up and get wiser they see the democrats are full of shiat.

/i learned early.


Username checks out.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done this for years trying to make it through fall allergy season.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed still illegal.
 
Devo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: dothemath: Walker: And this is the generation that's supposed to save the world? Don't forget about them eating Tide pods, setting themselves on fire, and committing crimes and filming them because "It's a prank bro, it was just a prank"

We need a another Vietnam to thin their ranks out.

That seems like a pretty f*cked up thing to say.



The folks pulling the strings just aren't saying that part out loud. 
Dead Kennedys - Kinky sex Makes the World go Round
Youtube DC5G8Jjo0LA
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tic Toc challange
Damn the Chinese have a serous hard on to kill Mericans.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
High doses of antihistamines can cause respiratory suppression. You can die, or live your life as a drooling vegetable with hypoxic brain injury or a wheezing geezer with respiratory damage.  I suppose you could then run for President, but I still don't advise it.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The only thing new about this is TikTok.  OTC drug abuse has been around since long before I was a kid.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When do they start the Get a Real Job and Move Out of Your Parents House Challenge?
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Heck evidently black licorice kills you at a bag an half a day..

https://www.boston.com/news/health/20​2​0/09/23/black-licorice-death

I'm not too worried about the one moron that drank to much Benadryl.
 
