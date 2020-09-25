 Skip to content
(East Idaho News)   Subby doesn't know why Idaho is trying to be more like Florida, but something up north is causing alligator seizures, almost like they don't belong   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't try and put a wallet in their mouths.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover them with butter. Lubrication will prevent seizures.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Just don't try and put a wallet in their mouths.


Came to say this but with a spoon.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right to own an alligator is enshrined in the US Constitution.
 
VimFuego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we gotta worry about getting Alligator Seizures?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because Florida da pimp, Idaho?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you ever get attacked by an alligator, challenge him to a disco dance-off.  The strobe lights will give him a seizure, allowing you to escape.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See you later alligator. After while, go on trial.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
this headline is shaky at best.
 
Pinner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alligator Seizures is the name of my Cajun B-52s cover band.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could you imagine how much worse the world's Floridaman problem would be if not for Alligators?

Florida needs more apex predators.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Headline sounds like being in Idaho gives alligators seizures.

I can see it.
 
