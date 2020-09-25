 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   It's not even October yet and the offensive halloween costumes are starting to arrive   (news.com.au) divider line
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jeez. It's not like it's Hellen Keller or something
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does it include the white stick and dark glasses?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Throw in zombie makeup and have them march with the protesters these days.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, like anybody's gonna shell out money for that, a seeing eye dog that can fly instruments, and a Lockheed Vega 5B.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow they made a costume for the girl on Xan Frank's face he's really getting popular!!!11

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sexy Child Sex Slave Costume?
 
