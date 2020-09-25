 Skip to content
(Colchester Gazette)   When god gives you potholes, make a road penis   (gazette-news.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is some OLD news. I mean like a year or two old.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pot hoes in wevenhoe?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is trying hard to fill some holes.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: This is some OLD news. I mean like a year or two old.


No, this looks to be a more recent cocky response to potholes.

I wish the potholes that go unaddressed in the US were that shallow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thus, God spake:  Drivers of automobiles, thou are numerous before thy eyes.  I seepeth water below the asphalt layer and let it destroy the strata beloweth.  Behold the pothole that I create and knoweth that thy low profile tires are an affront to me and your rims dented shall be.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA "quick to name the artist with a pseudonym linked to the name of street artist Banksy. "

Wanksy strikes again, huh...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern problems require modern solutions.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You call that a pothole?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story again. It was a good idea then, and a good idea now.

/ we should do this in 'merica
// too bad we spend all our money killing brown people all around the world
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: You call that a pothole?


This. In Michigan, that's newly paved.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
".....offensive to passers-by, especially children."
Well then, better change the name of your snowflake town from Es SEX.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, think I remember that story.


sensiblechuckle.gif
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
static.toiimg.comView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Crybabies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also a solution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phenn: Crybabies.

[Fark user image image 640x528]


Dirt roads are great if that's where your elegant rural gentleman's farm or second home is - but annual grading after the spring thaw ain't cheap.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Montrealer here. This is giving me a chuckle.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's not a road penis, this is a road oenis.
 
