(NYPost)   Covid-19 D614G. A new mutation with higher viral loads that makes it more contagious, but less filling   (nypost.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTFA

"The paper, which has not been peer-reviewed, said"

And I stopped reading right there.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Get a brain Morens.

Concerning news, none the less.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
which accounted for 99.9 percent of cases during the second wave in the Houston, Texas, area

The first wave never ended.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I always like how they talk about viruses evolving like it's thinking and acting, when in reality it's as alive as a rock is.

I think viruses evolving are the best proof of evolution, far better than using animals as examples, because here is a bunch of atoms with no life that is able to change and modify itself to overcome problems and obstacles purely through the power of evolution.
 
rhodabear [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: I always like how they talk about viruses evolving like it's thinking and acting, when in reality it's as alive as a rock is.

I think viruses evolving are the best proof of evolution, far better than using animals as examples, because here is a bunch of atoms with no life that is able to change and modify itself to overcome problems and obstacles purely through the power of evolution.


Drug resistant super bacteria are another example of evolution, which I've been assured doesn't exist.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Though the strain isn't more deadly, researchers said it appeared to have adapted better to spread among humans.

Nice going, Libidiots™.  Republican efforts to spread the less contagious version was now ALL FOR NOTHING.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So this is it.  We're going to die.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is not a new mutation. It's been around for months. it emerged in the Italian phase of the pandemic I think.

FFS.  Just search

http://trends.google.com/trends/explor​e?q=D614G
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a military call sign.

Covid-19, check your fire, over.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: I always like how they talk about viruses evolving like it's thinking and acting, when in reality it's as alive as a rock is.

I think viruses evolving are the best proof of evolution, far better than using animals as examples, because here is a bunch of atoms with no life that is able to change and modify itself to overcome problems and obstacles purely through the power of evolution.


Check out the slime mold documentary on Nova. The line between "thinking and acting" is far blurrier than you might, ermm, think. The decision-making skills of a slime mold might even rival those of Trump voters--at least the slime mold knows what to do to survive.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I immediately in my addled brain went to the scene in Pretty Woman when Julia Roberts let's slip one of the escargo and says "slippery little suckers."
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This story has been greenlit multiple times before.

The D614G mutation is nothing new.

https://m.fark.com/comments/10864706/​W​hy-was-China-able-to-get-coronavirus-u​nder-control-in-February-Because-they-​werent-dealing-with-highly-infectious-​G-version-that-took-over-world-in-Marc​h
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt it would be able to bypass the hand-wringing,
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

null: This story has been greenlit multiple times before.



That's how it spreads, it's insidious.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
..it could be a response by the virus to defeat masks and other social-distancing efforts.

With the first sentence of this article, it shows itself to be BS. Not surprising given the source.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: null: This story has been greenlit multiple times before.


That's how it spreads, it's insidious.


And we thought it was 5G all along, damn we are fools.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Befuddled: ..it could be a response by the virus to defeat masks and other social-distancing efforts.

With the first sentence of this article, it shows itself to be BS. Not surprising given the source.


yeah, people don't understand, a virus isn't "smart", and evolution doesn't "try" it just keeps throwing countless variations of shiat against the wall until something sticks.

but given the incredibly short life cycle of a virus and 6 million cases, that's billions (trillions?) of generations. We're clearly fighting a moving target.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the Italian virus, not the Chinese kind.

Get it right next time, xenophobes.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xai: I always like how they talk about viruses evolving like it's thinking and acting, when in reality it's as alive as a rock is.


I think it speaks less to reality than to the limits of language and intuition.

Intuitively, we think that a thing has to be either living or nonliving based on lived experience, but especially at very fine scales intuition becomes an unreliable tool for understanding the world, and we don't have very good language to describe nonintuitive things.

Which is a pretentious way of saying I think viruses are "alive-ish".
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xai: I always like how they talk about viruses evolving like it's thinking and acting, when in reality it's as alive as a rock is.


Natural selection. This particular strain of the virus has most likely always been around. It just is more resistant to hand washing (most likely people are doing that wrong) and wearing masks (once again, most likely bad masks, or being improperly worn).
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many damn times are they going to write scare articles about the one time this thing mutated like half a year ago as if it's a new thing?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
IT KNOWS WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Coming soon from your uncle on Facebook: "Masks and other measures were useless before but they're DOUBLE useless now!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Barfmaker: null: This story has been greenlit multiple times before.


That's how it spreads, it's insidious.

And we thought it was 5G all along, damn we are fools.


So that's why my phone says 4G....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
all this will do is to give assholes another misinterpreted and misunderstood reason to not wear a mask
 
jaggspb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: IT KNOWS WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
metamax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A new covid-19 virus? Just in time. I was getting bored with the old one.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.