(Click On Detroit)   Fark M.D.'s, under what circumstances would you advise a funeral home that they may see a dead woman's chest moving for an hour?   (clickondetroit.com)
20
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Really lazy, stupid ambulance guys.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's a trick, get an ax.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bad acid, or maybe a poltergeist infestation.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That would be a horrifying thing to go through! Just, damn.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Rodents. Seen it a million times...
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ok, I RTFA.

That's some breath-taking EMT incompetence right there - I'm betting lawsuitilarity will ensue.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RonRon893: Rodents. Seen it a million times...


Squirrels get into everything.   There's a few inside of all of us at any given time.  The average person swallows around 8 live squirrels per year you know, usually while sleeping.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

casey17: Ok, I RTFA.

That's some breath-taking EMT incompetence right there - I'm betting lawsuitilarity will ensue.


Claiming it was due to the medication she was on is more than just incompetence.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
family told the officer they believed Beauchamp had a heartbeat. Police asked the paramedics to come back inside and check again. They told the family she was deceased

You can pick up a $30 blood pressure monitor from Walgreens that would answer that question authoritatively
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These situations happen a lot more than people think even nowadays. Sometimes, the person will die "again" shortly afterwards. This poor woman was already afflicted with severe health problems and is currently in critical condition.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

silvervial: These situations happen a lot more than people think even nowadays. Sometimes, the person will die "again" shortly afterwards. This poor woman was already afflicted with severe health problems and is currently in critical condition.


Especially the cerebral palsy aspect.  One of my kids has a mild form and while sleeping, the kid is constantly in motion.  Wakes up completely oblivious to the amount of twitching and flailing.  When the kid isn't moving, we start checking for acute illness like strep and other things that might cause extreme lethargy.

Wonder what form of cerebral palsy this poor woman has?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My next question is, what part did race play in the decision by the paramedics to declare her dead so quickly?  Or just jaded from seeing too many junkies overdoses to really listen to the family's concern?

Maybe it was a honest mistake, but damn it looks suspicious as hell.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
EMT here.  One of the weirdest fark ups I've seen was a pt who was pronounced dead at the hospital. While we were there I noticed the dead pt would randomly twitch.

The pt was indeed dead but the staff forgot to put a magnet of the pts internal defibrillator (which disables it). The twitch was the defibrillator still trying to shock the heart back to life.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: EMT here.  One of the weirdest fark ups I've seen was a pt who was pronounced dead at the hospital. While we were there I noticed the dead pt would randomly twitch.

The pt was indeed dead but the staff forgot to put a magnet of the pts internal defibrillator (which disables it). The twitch was the defibrillator still trying to shock the heart back to life.


That's creepy.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 800x450]


Is it lupus?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It used to happen all the time. I guess that Jesus guy wasn't so special after all

https://thememorypalace.us/im-still-a​l​ive/
 
