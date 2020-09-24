 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   2020 presents the cure for 2020: the firenado. "One ... was rated an EF-2, with winds up to 125 miles per hour. The other had winds of up to 100 miles per hour and was rated an EF-1"   (cnn.com) divider line
the sentinel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If 2020 was a movie pitch it would be rejected for being too outlandish.

First there is this guy, he is orange a narcissist and he runs the country.
Then we have this, this you know -- Pandemic--and and a bunch of this orange guys followers don't believe it exists cuz the orange guy says not to so they make it worse not better! Panting...then we have so many hurricanes we have to start using the Greek Alphabet a real release the Kraken kind of year...and then and then...the fires break out along the whole west coast (and some earthquakes) but they they, then they spawn Firenados.

Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow...How did you come up with Firenados?

Super easy barely an inconvenience.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2012 and The Day After Tomorrow were filmed. Besides the cult, it has as much derp.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For the love of pants, this meme has to stop.

NOTHING THAT HAPPENED IN 2020 IS BAD LUCK.


The fires and storms are an indirect consequence of anthropogenic global warming that we've been ignoring for decades.
Enough Americans (2 in 5 being A-OK with fascism is way too many; not even Nazi Germany was that bad) voted for Trump back in '16 that we gotta deal with him, and he cut loose the folks in charge of pandemic planning.  The next pandemic was a matter of if, not when, and others were contained until Americans decided sociopathy was cool.

2020 isn't the exception; it's only going to get worse from here because Americans are spoiled children who don't do their homework, clean their rooms, or eat their vegetables.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dragonchild: For the love of pants, this meme has to stop ...


It's just a way for people to admit frustration in a "what else could go wrong" kind of way.  No one thinks it's just bad luck, or at least like you said, they shouldn't.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the sentinel: [Fark user image 727x524]


That plane's still flying; therefore, it's not one of his:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dragonchild: For the love of pants, this meme has to stop.

NOTHING THAT HAPPENED IN 2020 IS BAD LUCK.

2020 isn't the exception; it's only going to get worse from here because Americans are spoiled children who don't do their homework, clean their rooms, or eat their vegetables.


I don't think anyone is attributing it to "bad luck" - But it is still amazing how many checks we've written have come due within the same year.

If you had murder hornets, plague, massive fires, endless hurricanes, firenadoes, attempts at fascism, publicly flaunted political corruption, tilts toward world war, wags with China AND Russia, And Germany making Inroads with Russia while being part of the EU - Concentration camps identified in TWO of the world's Superpowers, along with riots and police brutality in multiple countries all at the same (ish) time... and tried to fit that into a 2 hour movie...

Man, SCI-FI channel would tell you to kick rocks and split that up into 5 separate movies.

It's not luck, but it Is something of a spectacle.  Like someone ordered up the Greatest Hits of the 20th Century.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Forgetting the riots.
Oh, and the financial crisis/unemployment.
 
