(Twitter)   Riot cops are getting outfitted with taser shields so they can electrocute you while defending themselves from soup cans
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fill some super soakers with some salt water.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

files.cults3d.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice $300 shield....
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Air cannon full of chaff.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh. A wooden shield covered with steel wool.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In other news, someone
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone hit add comment on his phone.

In other news, someone, somewhere, thought that what the world needs is a taser shield.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Technology has caught up with us, guys.  We're doomed!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Why pay more?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

And water. Air cannon full of chaff and water. Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, fancy taser shields that can be defeated with a squirt gun.

Good to know, since I'm going to be up against the barricades November 4 through whenever...
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Latex paint, saltwater, gimp suits will just turn these into overpriced and less useful riot shields.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"People are angry we keep escalating situations.  They are starting to even fight back!"

"I have an idea, and bare with me here... new weapons/tools to oppress people..."

"GENIUS!!  What do you have in mind?"

"Okay, so, kinda like Captain Americas shield... but instead of throwing it, we cover it with tazer contacts.  So we can shock them while we bash them"

"I love it, order a thousand!"

---------

But seriously - this looks like a modded item in Fallout/Skyrim -- Or an accessory Judge Dredd would have carried.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Preferably the yellow-tinted kind.

/hope that's not their fetish!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Awesome. I can't wait until this monumentally backfires when people start chucking gasoline/diesel/grease bombs at these shields to essentially napalm cops. Which with those nylon uniforms and plastic face shields will melt into their skins needing some nasty skin grafts.

All because some asshole wants to tase protestors, and rioters turn their weapons and shields against them.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We can make taser shields too, it's not alchemy and it's not illegal so... stalefish?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Demilitarise the police.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eddy Grant - Electric Avenue
Youtube vtPk5IUbdH0
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My generation played tabletop d20 games about this shyte

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously how are my cohort involved in this at all?

Fark user imageView Full Size


The USA is the villains from every RPG I ever played. Literally just pulling the aesthetic of fascist anti-diversity high tech assholes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This was supposed to be a stoner adolescent daydream and not real life. I was told, all the farking time, mostly by girls in high school, I was being stupid and immature.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

You are now the most prepared of us.
You must lead us.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is to get the people moving.
Watch some protestor douse themselves with gasoline and stand there with there hands up.

/and watch some cop knowingly tase them.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not particularly useful against an insurgency.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

You are now the most prepared of us.
You must lead us.


I put on my robe and wizard hat...
 
darkone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this is more of what you need, not light, not cheap, but breathable and concealable.

now we just need someone to demonstrate and post a video

ESD clothing might also work, but likely not as well

/you are all amateurs
 
