(The Hill) It appears that the guy in charge of making saints at the Vatican wasn't one
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should just fire him.

/Out of a canon.
//ba-dum-tsch!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Vatican is a society and there's no reason to think it's not festering with turmoil just like every other society on the planet right now. Honestly it would be kinda cool if it went all drama llama for 2020 and blew itself apart.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The grand and holy arbiter of bullshiat was actually corrupt?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That money was just resting in my account.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stealing money from a church is a Cardinal sin.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Stealing money from a church is a Cardinal sin.


Are you saying they broke a cardinal law, or were you saying Cardinal Sin is guilty?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That money was just resting in my account.


Feck.

Father Jack's Best Moments - Father Ted Compilation
Youtube VI-WRb2u4po
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just financial corruption.  At least he wasn't "making saints".
 
