 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Causing over $5,500 damage by slashing tires after being denied booze at a restaurant is no way to go through life, right officer?   (pennlive.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Internet privacy, Police, Privacy, Pittston police officer Dion Fernandes, Surveillance, Privacy policy, charges weeks, English-language films  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 11:34 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5,500?  What kind of tires were these?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, he's one of the bad cops.
 
Iczer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he try to blame it on Antifa also?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That brave officer faces life and death situations every day. Every. Single. Day. From walking into someone else's apartment, to having people follow the law and your orders regarding a concealed handgun, they are the elite. The finest of the finest. They deserve to blow off some steam. Maybe a little locker room talk every now and then. It's the warriors code. Yellow belly libs wouldn't understand the code.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Terrible crop of apples this year.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was just concerned that they might join a riot later.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So weeks after it happened, he's just off duty?

F*ck, imagine if you went and slashed a bunch of tires. It wouldn't take weeks, and it'd be more harsh than "off duty.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Terrible crop of apples this year.


No kidding.  I've got no apples at all.  There was a late winter storm that killed all the flowers, so... ohhh.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Yeah, he's one of the bad cops.


I'm not crazy about the one who showed up to give him a knife and walked away when he asked to be left alone either.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

8 inches: $5,500?  What kind of tires were these?[Fark user image image 425x354]


It's not the tires, it's the mounting, spin balance, whitewall touch up, and four wheel alignment that get you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why no Hero tag?
All cops are heroes.
Just like all military, former and present.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drew tried to be acop?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

felching pen: 8 inches: $5,500?  What kind of tires were these?[Fark user image image 425x354]

It's not the tires, it's the mounting, spin balance, whitewall touch up, and four wheel alignment that get you.


For what, a Bugatti? A set of mid-range cheapos (if you ride on Walmart tires, you will die) on a sedan in 250-350 bucks. Even all that other stuff would run you 90-200.

Now my truck tires, those are 250 a piece.

I suppose of you are gonna press charges, you total costs to what it would be individually priced. The only thing my shop doesn't do for "free" for you when buying tires is alignment. "Free" is in quotes because the tires at shop are 100 dollars a set more than buying wholesale. So you pay for all your balancing etc via the tires.

I don't have 12 grand worth of machines and tools. Or the patience to spend 6 hours with string to do a manual alignment.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Peter von Nostrand: That brave officer faces life and death situations every day. Every. Single. Day. From walking into someone else's apartment, to having people follow the law and your orders regarding a concealed handgun, they are the elite. The finest of the finest. They deserve to blow off some steam. Maybe a little locker room talk every now and then. It's the warriors code. Yellow belly libs wouldn't understand the code.


Hell. The public has betrayed them! They're HEROS. Why can't everyone see that. Completely understandable reaction. 100% I mean; if you can't shoot some unarmed garbage people, who can you shoot?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.