(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man has cops called on him after he yells 'shoot' at the TV screen during a hockey game   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, National Hockey League, Stanley Cup, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders  
posted to Main » on 25 Sep 2020 at 12:05 AM



OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slashing!
Penalty Murder Death Killed!
Bondage!
Untied!
Dreaded!
Shut up, Pierre!
Danger Zone!
Dagger!

Hold on, there's a knock at the door.  .
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mike Milbury watches hockey on TV in Florida.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That seems pretty fake, he's far too dark shaded for US cops to not kill him, his pets and his family for the mere act of being summoned to take care of his address for disturbing white folk.

Go ahead fark accounts that appeared from nowhere from pre-2010, fill this thread with your excuses to why this situation is supposedly normal vs actual reality.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story really made me laugh.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: That seems pretty fake, he's far too dark shaded for US cops to not kill him, his pets and his family for the mere act of being summoned to take care of his address for disturbing white folk.

Go ahead fark accounts that appeared from nowhere from pre-2010, fill this thread with your excuses to why this situation is supposedly normal vs actual reality.


Or the opposite. All zombies are bad.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops all had a good laugh over their zany circumstances before ransacking the apartment, shooting the dog, beating the tenant half to death, planting crack on him, and arresting him for resisting arrest.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Slashing!
Penalty Murder Death Killed!
Bondage!
Untied!
Dreaded!
Shut up, Pierre!
Danger Zone!
Dagger!

Hold on, there's a knock at the door.  .


You are fined one credit for the violation of the Verbal Morality Stat - Demolition Man soundbyte.
Youtube BffgC5DKQG0
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're like, 'Nope, we're just screaming for Steven Stamkos.'"

A classic case warranting the intervention of mental health professionals.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, he was probably screaming that a lot last night watching that game.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: "We're like, 'Nope, we're just screaming for Steven Stamkos.'"

A classic case warranting the intervention of mental health professionals.


Someone is a Stars fan...
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to a shooting last night and a hockey game broke out {rimshot}
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad he didn't get shot.
Which is really sad.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Slashing!
Penalty Murder Death Killed!
Bondage!
Untied!
Dreaded!
Shut up, Pierre!
Danger Zone!
Dagger!

Hold on, there's a knock at the door.  .


Girls!
Drink!
Feck!
That would be an ecumenical matter!
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So? Did they? Did they shoot?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know how he feels. I was watching the Packers game and I was yelling at the TV. I guess I got a little loud and the guy next door got freaked out just because I was yelling "Bill Johnson of 706 Elmview Ct, this is your neighbor! In 2 minutes I'm going to come over there with a shotgun and shoot your two cats! Then I'm going to strangle your wife Cindy, and set your two children, Jason and Lynn on fire, before finally shooting out your kneecaps, tying you to the bed, ripping the gas line from your stove and lighting candles everywhere so your farking house explodes with you still alive in it!" Of course the police came out, and I had to explain I was just yelling at the TV and got a little heated at a bad call by the ref, and wasn't actually threatening anyone. They all had a good laugh, and just asked me to keep it down a little.

Which of course I found to be kind of hypocritical, considering all the noise my neighbor made when his house exploded that night due to an unexplained gas leak. The nerve of some people...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't talk about these in public.
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: MBooda: "We're like, 'Nope, we're just screaming for Steven Stamkos.'"

A classic case warranting the intervention of mental health professionals.

Someone is a Stars fan...


Bruins and Penguins, actually, although my interest in the NHL is fading and I stick with the ECAC.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they were being annoyingly loud, so neighbor hears "shoot" and figures s/he can be annoying back at them.

Which would just be a sad case of bad neighbors if it wasn't for the fact that it seems like getting police called to a house, any house, is a chance or getting someone shot and killed.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably too rational to say the shift meeting went over the game and drunk fan calls, isn't it?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay?
Youtube 8YlhGpViE-c
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: That seems pretty fake, he's far too dark shaded for US cops to not kill him, his pets and his family for the mere act of being summoned to take care of his address for disturbing white folk.

Go ahead fark accounts that appeared from nowhere from pre-2010, fill this thread with your excuses to why this situation is supposedly normal vs actual reality.


Edgy.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: That seems pretty fake, he's far too dark shaded for US cops to not kill him, his pets and his family for the mere act of being summoned to take care of his address for disturbing white folk.


A dark skinned guy watching a hockey game. A hockey game that's being played in Florida.

Yeah, right.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MBooda: "We're like, 'Nope, we're just screaming for Steven Stamkos.'"

A classic case warranting the intervention of mental health professionals.


He's lying.  Stamkos only had a couple of shifts early in the first (which granted, he did make at least one shot on & got a goal).

What's he trying to hide here...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: BumpInTheNight: That seems pretty fake, he's far too dark shaded for US cops to not kill him, his pets and his family for the mere act of being summoned to take care of his address for disturbing white folk.

A dark skinned guy watching a hockey game. A hockey game that's being played in Florida.

Yeah, right.


Never change.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: That seems pretty fake, he's far too dark shaded for US cops to not kill him, his pets and his family for the mere act of being summoned to take care of his address for disturbing white folk.

Go ahead fark accounts that appeared from nowhere from pre-2010, fill this thread with your excuses to why this situation is supposedly normal vs actual reality.


Everything in Florida is bad...
Bugs had it right all along..
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Bugs had it right all along..


I still want to see footage from the Saudi meeting where they pushed the cartoon as a way to handle Qatar.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do the neighbors think "Shoot" is the sound of a gun being fired?
 
