(Daily Mail)   Pablo Escobar's nephew finds $20million in cash stashed in wall at one of the drug lord's Colombian houses. It's always the last place you look   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile one of the agents who helped capture him just allegedly got fired from The Mandalorian. What a world.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In other news, I found a waterlogged five dollar bill in the washing machine. I GET TO EAT TODAY!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In this case, it's probably not the last place he looks. If I was living in an apartment and found $20M in one of the walls, the apartment wouldn't have many walls left very quickly.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uh...right.

He had a "vision" that maybe it was safe now to tap into the stash without having it seized by the government...
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pablo Escobar had a banana stand?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would have kept my mouth shut about it and buried it in another wall somewhere.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last place? If it were me I'd keep checking walls, floors, ceilings
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He reported finding 14 million pounds.

Doesn't mean there wasn't more.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Pablo Escobar had a banana stand?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wejash: Uh...right.

He had a "vision" that maybe it was safe now to tap into the stash without having it seized by the government...


I'd be more worried about the ah, "friends & acquaintances" of ol' Pablo popping round for a cup of tea and a nice chat about "their" money.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He reported 20 million found in the wall
 
ukexpat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: He reported 20 million found in the wall


Was that the full 10 million?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lessee ... Breaking Bad. Triple Frontier ... probably a few other shows.   In El Camino, it was in the fridge, but that really was the last place he looked.   He tore the walls down first.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The first rule of finding $20mil in the wall club is....
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, I remember seeing documentaries about Escobar and other drug lords having so much cash they literally didn't know what to do with it all.  Hide it in walls, bury it in remote areas.

If I were creative and evil I could possibly mock up some documents or maps purporting to show a huge stash of cartel money...hmmm....in a state park just west of Austin right 500 feet off the trail that starts in the east parking lot.

I don't know how to do it convincingly though, but can you imagine sending people out on wild goose chases looking for drug cartel money?  Better bring your guns.  The drug cartel is armed, you should be too.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pablo Escobar's Nephew Finds $20 Million in Cash Stashed in Wall at One of the Drug Lord's Colombian Houses is my synthwave band.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man, if I had a nickel for every time I found even $100,000 stashed in a wall ...
 
bababa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The article refers to the "bag containing the vast piles of money." Have you ever seen a pile of US hundreds amounting to a million dollars? It's really not that big. Twenty million in American hundreds, from the photo, is not a vast pile. A vast amount, sure, but physically not actually that big.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bababa: The article refers to the "bag containing the vast piles of money." Have you ever seen a pile of US hundreds amounting to a million dollars? It's really not that big. Twenty million in American hundreds, from the photo, is not a vast pile. A vast amount, sure, but physically not actually that big.


Oh, then who cares
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: bababa: The article refers to the "bag containing the vast piles of money." Have you ever seen a pile of US hundreds amounting to a million dollars? It's really not that big. Twenty million in American hundreds, from the photo, is not a vast pile. A vast amount, sure, but physically not actually that big.

Oh, then who cares


That's why the greatest president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, made inflation so high that you need a cart full of cash to buy a loaf of bread.  If the money isn't physically huge then who cares?
 
