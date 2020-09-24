 Skip to content
 
University students self-isolating in uni halls plead to the outside world for the important things that they need to survive the gruelling times, display 'send drink' and 'send weed' signs in their windows
1 hour ago  
pup.socket
1 hour ago  
Only the essentials.
 
Gordon Bennett
1 hour ago  
edmo
1 hour ago  
I was in college during the Iran hostage crisis. The all-male tough guys door next door had windows with signs reading "Bomb Iran" and "Nuke the Ayatollah." When Reagan brought back the Selective Serve, all those signs were replaced with "No Draft."

/maybe that means something
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
thehellisthis
1 hour ago  
Student housing or climate-controlled storage midrise?  yes.
 
zzottt
1 hour ago  
I admit, cannabis definitely helps me deal with 2020
 
ShavedOrangutan
1 hour ago  
I fail to see how they differ from normal college students.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
1 hour ago  
So, college as usual in Scotland, huh? No wonder they're having second lockdown.
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  

zzottt: I admit, cannabis definitely helps me deal with 2020


It's 2020 already?

Huh.

*puffs*
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  

This is real. LMAO after reading a few of the psychic's websites I can barely breathe and I have tears streaming down my face. This sounds like more fun than our boring Canadian method of dispensing.

I want to see some stoner trying to figure out if they want the rockstar kush or the lemon skunk while trying to maintain the guise of looking for their lost weed.
 
kdawg7736
26 minutes ago  
Sure, like that's gonna work.
 
Kalyco Jack
19 minutes ago  

When I was at the University of Maryland (c/o '08) there was a "psychic" named Madam Flora on rte. 1 that was rumored to be a brothel. Any time you drove by there after midnight she was open and the parking lot was packed.
 
grumpfuff
16 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: So, college as usual in Scotland, huh?


FTFY
 
iron de havilland
2 minutes ago  
This graffito has popped up on the student housing around the corner from me, and I'm not quite sure what it means.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The ground level window used to have an Ed Sheeran cardboard cutout, and when lockdown first started, the wags responsible put a mask on it.
 
