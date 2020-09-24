 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   "Don't do orthodontics by yourself"   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Dentistry, RELATED Experts, Dr. Todd Bertman, Avina Paranjpe, lot of broken teeth, sleepless nights, Influenza, lot of his patients  
brap
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Physician, heal thyself.

LUKE 4:23

Orthodontist, brace thyself.

PORSHE 9:11
 
Walker
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been grinding my teeth since I was a kid.
I've had a very stressful life.
It's getting worse.
Ow, my teeth.
 
iron de havilland
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You just need to make sure you get the Fuji IX.

Does Bob Mortimer perform his own dentistry? - Would I Lie to You?
Youtube kgI3Y7gxMO4


/Seriously, I doubted Mortimer was truthful until I discovered Fuji IX is real.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Simpsons - Dental Plan, Lisa Needs Braces
Youtube BgqtBm_oUpc
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brap: Physician, heal thyself.

LUKE 4:23

Orthodontist, brace thyself.

PORSHE 9:11


Go fulfill yourself

First Parentheses 4:20
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd be more likely to fellate a vibrator.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: I've been grinding my teeth since I was a kid.
I've had a very stressful life.
It's getting worse.
Ow, my teeth.


Me too. My teeth look like a Meth head's, only more broken.
 
ZMugg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good Idea, Bad Idea Compilation HQ
Youtube 9erKbsQW8C0
 
Mindlock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about my own hemorrhoid surgery?  Or do I got to get a doctor for that too?  Especially since I've got a mirror on the floor so I can see what I'm doing and the soldering iron all heated up.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you have to apply to a dentist and have a 6 month wait time before you can get scheduled in for a new patient workup...then have it delayed by 8 months because the office stops taking new patients.

Similar story with my eye. I scheduled a reduced-fee Opthalmologist appointment in late December. Got the denial paperwork in April. Finally had to just say screw it and go to an ER and say "My eyeball is hanging outside my cheekbone. If I sneeze too hard it's popping out. Fix it"

Got the eye removed, proton therapy scheduled, then had to get a dental clearance. Oral surgeon goes "Those two teeth need pulled first" and just walks the fark out of the room while I try to ask questions.

Fark dentists.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have been seeing a lot of broken teeth lately

Too bad it's not from maskholes getting punched in the face.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/had to get dental clearance because they're shooting subatomic particles through my skull, jaw, teeth and it's gonna be like dropping a bouncy ball into a China shop from orbit. Gotta make sure I'm not gonna break my jaw chewing soup.
 
